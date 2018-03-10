Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes to Chapman

The Jeep Grand Cherokee has been taken to new heights at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall. The all-new Grand Cherokee TrackHawk is made to perform at the highest standard. Jeep placed a 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 Hellcat engine inside the Trackhawk, propelling it from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and boasting 707 horsepower with a top speed of 180 mph, making it one of the fastest and most powerful SUVs on the market for 2018.

Jeep The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrackHawk, the most powerful SUV on the market, is now available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall in Henderson.

Braking, handling and torque have all been enhanced to make for a superior driving experience. On-road driving capability and performance for the Jeep is top of the line thanks to an upgraded TorqueFlite 14 eight-speed automatic transmission and a Selec-Track System, which uses five drive modes: auto, sport, track, snow and tow, plus a custom setting to personalize the vehicle’s on-road performance to optimize driving in inclement weather. The Trackhawk is also equipped with the Jeep Quadra-Trac Active On-Demand 4×4 System with a full-time active transfer case.

“Not only is it a beast under the hood, but the TrackHawk has impeccable handling,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “With more power than any other SUV, the TrackHawk will definitely impress you on every level from speed and performance to luxury.”

The TrackHawk elevates the driving experience both inside and out with high-class details and stylish features, including carbon-fiber accents and leather interior. The standard Uconnect 4C NAV with an 8.4-inch touch screen provides instant readings to monitor torque, find out how much G-force you’re creating, check fluid and pressure gauges and record performance stats.