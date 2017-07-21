Jeep Patriot tackles off-road excursions with ease

A compact SUV with the performance of a true Jeep, the 2017 Patriot boasts a rugged exterior paired with a comfortable interior. With four different trim levels and several themed packages, the Patriot is adept for all-weather conditions, handling off-road excursions with ease.

Jeep The 2017 Patriot is identified by aggressive exterior styling including a body-color seven-slot grille — an authentic design steeped in Jeep-brand DNA.

The exterior is fitted with classic Jeep features, including the timeless seven-slot grille, clamshell hood and round headlamps. Roof rails allow for easy storage, while adding a rugged element to the Patriot. Automatic headlamps turn on instantly in dark or dimly lit areas and fog lamps are available for additional visibility in extreme weather.

“The 2017 Jeep Patriot is a testament to Jeep’s continuous dedication to off-road capabilities,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “With its comfortable interior and classic Jeep exterior, this compact SUV is the perfect vehicle for first-time Jeep buyers or long-time Jeep enthusiasts.”

Boasting a dark, sleek interior, the 2017 Jeep Patriot combines style and convenience with added features like heated seats. The driver’s seat comes with six-way power, providing true customization for ideal comfort. Soaking in the sun is a breeze with the available power sunroof and express on/off technology.

The Jeep Patriot received the Trail Rated badge, meaning harsh off-road conditions are no match for its traction, ground clearance and ability to ford in depths up to 1½ feet of water. Freedom Drive I package for the 2017 Jeep Patriot comes with strong 4×4 capabilities with brake traction control. All-terrain tires, all-season floor mats, daytime running lamps and tow hooks team up for the ultimate protection against any type of weather.

The upgraded Freedom Drive II Off-Road system features Hill Descent Control, a unique technology that monitors throttle, speed and braking collectively for the smoothest decline possible. Standard Hill Start Assist keeps pressure applied to the brakes while the driver switches to the accelerator, giving maximum time to accelerate without the vehicle rolling backward.

The 2017 Jeep Patriot is available in four different trim levels: High Altitude, Latitude, Sport and Sport SE. Starting at $16,423, the 2017 Jeep Patriot is available at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall in Henderson.