Dealer News

Karma Automotive partners with Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 3, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegian ...
Karma Automotive was named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.” (Karma Automotive)

Karma Automotive has been named the “Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.”

“As one of the most prestigious franchises in not just all of professional football, but the world, the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium are an ideal partner for Karma,” Karma Automotive CEO Dr. Lance Zhou said. “The loyalty and devotion exhibited by the team’s die-hard fans is reminiscent of the excitement we receive from Karma enthusiasts.”

Karma will sponsor a variety of consumer-driven experiences and events geared to the Raiders’ loyal fans.

“We welcome Karma Automotive as the ‘Official Luxury Vehicle of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium’ and are pleased to feature their products for Raider Nation,” Raiders President Dan Ventrelle said.

Karma’s director of marketing and partnerships, Troy Beetz, added, “The Raiders’ connection to their fervent fan base and commitment to excellence and Karma’s passion for creating an emotional driving experience is what makes this relationship a perfect match. We look forward to sharing the Karma experience with them and the rest of the patrons attending other events at Allegiant Stadium throughout the year.”

In addition to Karma’s presence at Allegiant Stadium and event sponsorship opportunities, the luxury electric vehicles producer will create the Karma Auto Lounge adjacent to the Owner’s Suite on the Club level. Karma will also place signage throughout Allegiant Stadium and sponsor a parking area that will include Karma-branded EV charging stations.

Karma will also incorporate digital signage inside Allegiant Stadium as well as outside on the massive marquee that faces the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

The relationship incorporates the Karma brand with the Raiders’ digital, print, online and broadcast channels; provides access to a luxury suite and club seats; and will integrate Raiders Alumni appearances.

