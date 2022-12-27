66°F
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort

December 27, 2022 - 12:17 pm
 
Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia Soul. (Kia)

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

“This is a great opportunity for buyers looking for a combination of value, great gas mileage and plenty of interior space,” said Chance Slingerland, general manager at Towbin Kia in Henderson.

The 2023 Kia Soul engine is a 147-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which comes paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. The hatchback boasts 29 miles per gallon in the city and 35 mpg highway.

“For the mileage and roominess,” Slingerland said, “this is a great SUV, especially for those just getting started with the sport utility vehicle popularity trend. And it starts in the low $20,000 range.”

With redesigned front grille, headlamps and bumper, the Kia Soul also comes with 17- or 18-inch wheels. Tech fans will enjoy the Bluetooth, remote keyless entry and exterior parking rear camera.

For safety measures, the Soul has power assist and speed-sensing steering features along with four-wheel disc brakes, front-vented discs and brake assist technology. It also features hill-hold control measures.

“We can customize this SUV as there are four trim lines, and you can select two-tone paint options and there are multiple interior color schemes,” Slingerland said. “It’s just comfortable with front bucket seats, six-way adjustable driver seat, manual-tilt steering wheel and more. Plus, we protect you with a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty program.”

The warranty protects the powertrain but also features a five-year/60,000-mile limited basic warranty. With Kia, trust is a key factor among his customers, Slingerland said.

“Kia was named the No. 1 brand in a vehicle dependability study and ranks highest among mass-make brands in the long-term reliability category, according to J.D. Power,” he said. “We know how to take care of customers and provide a great ride.”

