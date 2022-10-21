64°F
Dealer News

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction in homestretch

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
October 21, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Construction workers prepare the ceiling to install tiles. (Centennial Subaru)
Construction workers prepare the ceiling to install tiles. (Centennial Subaru)

Construction continues at a steady pace at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru with the installation of tile floors, ceiling panels, glass walls and exterior aluminum composite material panels surrounding the dealership.

“We will start grading the site for irrigation this month and begin paving the parking lot in November,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “We just put in an 800-gallon fuel tank to fill our vehicles on site. Exterior lighting will soon be installed.”

Once completed, Las Vegas Centennial Subaru will be one of Southern Nevada’s most preeminent automotive dealerships. The three-story $40 million facility will stand out on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramp, featuring 42 majestic palm trees and water-efficient desert landscaping.

Interspersed throughout Centennial Subaru’s 11,000 square-foot vehicle showroom will be four large customer pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and an area designed for children to play. Outdoor-themed murals will hover over the showroom, establishing a mood for off-roading, camping and nature activities Subaru customers are known to enjoy. Additionally, a massive mountain-range mural will run along the rear of the dealership, visible to motorists driving by on the Interstate 95 freeway.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd. is scheduled to open to the public in the fall of 2022.

