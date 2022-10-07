Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is holding job fair

Centennial Subaru is looking to fill positions for sales brand specialists, service and parts consultants, service technicians, detailers, service valets, lot porters and car washers.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, currently under construction, is holding a job fair Thursday at its sister dealership, Lexus of Las Vegas on Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru has scheduled a job fair Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at its sister dealership, Lexus of Las Vegas, 6600 W. Sahara Ave. The theme of the job fair is “We’re hiring. Love your job!”

The $40 million, three-story dealership is currently under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramp. It is scheduled to open to the general public in late 2022 and will feature an 11,000-square-foot showroom, customer pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and a kids’ play area. There will be 12 electric stations around the exterior of the property, and all 47 service and detail bays will be equipped with EV charging stations.

Additionally, Lexus of Henderson and Lexus of Las Vegas will be accepting applications for call center representatives, accounting support staff and IT and facilities technicians.

“We are looking to hire about 100 employees at Centennial Subaru,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “We believe in the growth of Las Vegas and feel honored to be able to provide good-paying job opportunities for our community. From an automotive retailer’s standpoint, we feel Las Vegas is underserved. We believe we are bringing an incredible brand to the Las Vegas community with Subaru.”

Job applicants can also apply online by going to: CentennialSubaru.com, LexusofLasVegas.com and LexusofHenderson.com.