44°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Dealer News

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru now open for business

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
January 6, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
Centennial Subaru’s showroom measures a massive 11,018 square feet. (Centennial Subaru)
Centennial Subaru’s showroom measures a massive 11,018 square feet. (Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, the newly built $40 million automotive dealership located on the corners of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95 on/off ramps in northwest Las Vegas, recently opened for sales and servicing of vehicles.

“Vehicles are now in stock. and more are arriving daily,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “We are so proud of our new dealership, and we know the Las Vegas community will be, too. Centennial Subaru is one of the largest Subaru retailers in the nation.”

Centennial Subaru, though new to Southern Nevada, participated in Subaru’s national yearlong The Subaru Love Promise community engagement commitment.

Centennial Subaru employees recently volunteered to help the Three Square food bank pack some 2,000 pounds of produce, as part of the hunger-relief organization’s holiday match campaign to provide wholesome food to hungry people. Three Square provides food to four Nevada counties: Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye.

Also, for every new vehicle purchased or leased, Centennial Subaru will donate $250 in March to a charity of the owner’s choice.

Centennial Subaru, a three-story, 131,879-square-foot retail facility, sits on 5.49 acres. It features an 11,018-square-foot vehicle showroom, a 3,832-square-foot covered vehicle display patio, a 26,527-square-foot service garage, 47 service and detail bays, a 7,809-square-foot parts warehouse and a 2,094-square-foot automated car wash.

Interspersed throughout Centennial Subaru’s showroom are four large pet-friendly lounges, a dog park, water bottle stations and an area designed for children to play. Outdoor-themed murals, aimed at camping, off-roading and nature activities, ring the showroom’s ceiling. Also, a large mountain-range mural runs along the rear of the dealership, visible to motorists driving by on U.S. 95.

“Last December we were standing in a vacant desert lot, and now we are parking cars on the third floor,” Walters said. “The first day we opened, we sold seven vehicles, and we have been busy serving customers ever since.”

For more information, got to centennialsubaru.com or call 702-213-5872.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
Las Vegas builders slash home prices as buyers pull back
2
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
Convicted murderer beaten to death in state prison, records show
3
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
Raiders’ top priority: Sign Tom Brady to replace Derek Carr
4
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
Steven Tyler cites health concerns for missing gala
5
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$180K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderso ...
Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson, during which time it donated a collective $35,000 to these charities.

Getty Images
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru are conducting a toy drive to benefit the Southern Nevada nonprofit organization Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers participate in October's Wheels event. (Jaguar Land Rover ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Twice a year, Land Rover Las Vegas hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers.

The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Cen ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is nearing the end of its construction phase and is in the process of getting the new dealership presentable to the public.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Stephanie Bernas, right, marketing director ...
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life.

Former Vegas Golden Knight defenseman Ryan Reaves (third adult from left), Gaudin Ford executiv ...
Gaudin Ford funds refurbishment of Boys & Girls Club game room
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The region’s oldest Boys & Girls Club recently unveiled its newly refurbished game room. The refurbishment project was possible through a $35,000 donation from Gaudin Ford.

CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be d ...
CardinaleWay accepting donations to help homeless
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food.

More stories for you
Animal shelter dogs treated to ‘field trips,’ courtesy of volunteers
Animal shelter dogs treated to ‘field trips,’ courtesy of volunteers
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own, agent says
Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start
Kevin Hart’s March at Resorts World is just the start
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
On Medicare: Applying under husband’s benefits adds enrollment wrinkle
On Medicare: Applying under husband’s benefits adds enrollment wrinkle
Desert Oasis High School student dies following athletic event
Desert Oasis High School student dies following athletic event