Dealer News

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
December 9, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Cen ...
The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Centennial Subaru)

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is nearing the end of its construction phase and in the process of getting its $40 million automotive dealership presentable for the public.

“Since our parent company, Ascent Automotive Group (AAG), broke ground in October 2021, it has been extremely exciting to watch our state-of-the-art, three-story dealership rise up from the desert floor on 5.49 acres at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. 95 on/off ramp in northwest Las Vegas,” Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters said. “Centennial Subaru is going to be a completely new experience for customers and a destination where they will not only test-drive and purchase a quality vehicle, but enjoy a unique experience that complements their lifestyle.”

Construction crews have completed the finishing touches at Centennial Subaru in regard to landscaping, ACM exterior siding panels and topping off the second-floor slab. Furniture has been delivered and the service station is expected to be open by mid-December to begin prepping vehicles for sale.

Inventory is now available for pre-opening orders at centennialsubaru.com

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd.

