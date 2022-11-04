Las Vegas Centennial Subaru opening soon

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., is scheduled to open to the public later this fall.

Centennial Subaru entrance signage has been installed. (Centennial Subaru)

The signage blazing the name Centennial Subaru and the familiar Subaru logo have been installed above the entrance to Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership, a guaranteed eye-catcher for anyone driving along Centennial Center Boulevard.

Inside the $40 million dealership, carpeting and cabinets have been installed, the 11,000-square-foot vehicle showroom is now fully glass-enclosed, all the service department lifts have been installed, countertops and sinks are in every bathroom, and the final ceiling panels and floor tiles are close to being finished.

“On the exterior of our dealership, curbing, landscaping, lighting and irrigation systems will be completed this month,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “The parking lot will soon be paved in early November.

“Watching Centennial Subaru develop from architectural conception to a fully functional state-of-the-art dealership has been like watching your child grow up. It’s been exciting and something everyone in our Ascent family has been proud to watch with pride.”

