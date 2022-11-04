45°F
Dealer News

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru opening soon

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
November 4, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
Centennial Subaru entrance signage has been installed. (Centennial Subaru)


The signage blazing the name Centennial Subaru and the familiar Subaru logo have been installed above the entrance to Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership, a guaranteed eye-catcher for anyone driving along Centennial Center Boulevard.

Inside the $40 million dealership, carpeting and cabinets have been installed, the 11,000-square-foot vehicle showroom is now fully glass-enclosed, all the service department lifts have been installed, countertops and sinks are in every bathroom, and the final ceiling panels and floor tiles are close to being finished.

“On the exterior of our dealership, curbing, landscaping, lighting and irrigation systems will be completed this month,” Ascent Automotive Group Chief Operating Officer Lee Butler said. “The parking lot will soon be paved in early November.

“Watching Centennial Subaru develop from architectural conception to a fully functional state-of-the-art dealership has been like watching your child grow up. It’s been exciting and something everyone in our Ascent family has been proud to watch with pride.”

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, located at 6350 Centennial Center Blvd., is scheduled to open to the public later this fall.

THE LATEST
Volunteers help pack bags of fruit at the Three Square Food Bank. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Lexus dealerships partner with Three Square
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are accepting food donations for Three Square Food Bank through Nov. 19.

Las Vegan Fred Messina competed in this year's Silver State Classic in a pearly white 2020 F-ty ...
Jaguar Land Rover supports driver in Silver State Classic
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas supported local resident Fred Messina in the 2022 Silver State Classic Challenge. He competed in a pearly white 2020 F-type bought at the dealership.

Construction workers prepare the ceiling to install tiles. (Centennial Subaru)
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru construction in homestretch
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at a steady pace at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru with the installation of tile floors, ceiling panels, glass walls and exterior aluminum composite material panels surrounding the dealership.

The fall FIT graduation was comprised of students from both the automotive technology class and ...
Findlay congratulates FIT academy graduates
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has long supported the Foundation for an Independent Tomorrow’s Standards of Excellence Academy. The academy offers students a gateway to career advancement in jobs and occupations that are in demand.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, currently under construction, is holding a job fair Thursday at it ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is holding job fair
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru is looking to fill positions for sales brand specialists, service and parts consultants, service technicians, detailers, service valets, lot porters and car washers.

Vehicle display windows at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru are built on the second and third floors ...
Centennial Subaru construction pushes ahead
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru, which has an anticipated December grand opening.

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbi ...
Towbin launches EV-only store at Valley Automall
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbin EV is a one-stop dealership dedicated to EVs. The store will be selling mostly pre-owned electric vehicles along with some brand-new vehicles.

Jeff Giles, left, marketing director of Findlay Automotive, presents a donation check to Jeff C ...
Findlay Automotive donates to Win-Win Entertainment
DEALER PROVIDED COPY

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated $7,000 to Win-Win Entertainment to help make sure children receive some hope and happiness through entertainment.