Las Vegas Harley-Davidson to hold ladies ride event

May 19, 2017 - 8:04 am
 

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson on the Strip will hold a free ladies ride event in celebration of Women Riders Month. The event will be held Saturday at the dealership located at 5191 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The ride departs at 10 a.m. and on-site registration will be available from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Riders will be treated to a complimentary brunch, swag gift bag, raffle, prizes, and fashion show. The first 40 registered riders receive a ride patch.

Ladies will learn about safety tips and check out the latest women’s gear and apparel. All bikes welcome. Register online at http://bit.ly/2mO2Jh9.

Las Vegas Harley-Davidson plans to make this ride an annual event.

