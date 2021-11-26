42°F
Lexus dealerships host toy drive to benefit FEAT

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
November 26, 2021 - 8:00 am
 

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are hosting a toy drive this holiday season to benefit Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

FEAT is a nonprofit organization of parents and professionals designed to help families with children who have received the diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, including autism, pervasive developmental disorder or Asperger’s syndrome. FEAT offers a support network where families can meet each other and discuss issues surrounding autism and treatment options.

Autism is a biological and neurological spectral disorder that typically appears during the first three years of life. It affects brain function and is a life-long disability resulting in behaviors that affect both verbal and nonverbal communication skills.

“We are proud to be hosting this toy drive to benefit families with children affected by autism,” said Lee Butler, chief operating officer of Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson. “Nevadans have always been generous in helping families in need, especially around the holidays. So please, bring whatever you can, and let’s make this holiday season a joyous time for children by putting a smile on their faces when they wake up and unwrap their special holiday present.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and gadgets are needed for youngsters ages 5 to 17 years old. Balls, books, Legos, etc., are requested for younger kids. Teenagers and older children are in need of headphones, flat iron/curling irons, makeup, wallets, purses, backpacks, balls, video games, blue tooth speakers, etc.

Donors should bring all donations to the parts department front counters at either Lexus of Las Vegas or Lexus of Henderson through Dec. 10.

The Lexus of Las Vegas dealership is located at 6600 W. Sahara Ave. Visit lexusoflasvegas.com or call 702-942-6600 for more information.

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Auto Mall, 7736 Eastgate Road, Henderson. For information call 702-228-7736 or visit lexusofhenderson.com.

