60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Lexus of Henderson celebrates holidays with Santa visit

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
December 6, 2019 - 12:14 pm
 

Lexus of Henderson has made special arrangements with the North Pole to have Santa Claus make a pre-Christmas Eve stop at the dealership Dec. 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

Parents, grandparents and special friends are encouraged to bring their children for a one-on-one visit with Santa that includes a free photo opportunity, courtesy of Lexus of Henderson. Holiday refreshments will also be served.

“We hope families will take time out of their busy holiday schedules this year to bring their children to Lexus of Henderson to meet and greet Santa Claus and enjoy a little holiday cheer with our Lexus family,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson.

“Additionally, our December to Remember sales event is currently showcasing all the new 2020 Lexus models as well as a fine selection of preowned vehicles. Ask for a free December holiday flyer when you visit the dealership and receive $500 off the purchase of a new Lexus vehicle,” he added.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall now drives a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer. (Findlay)
Findlay Chevrolet sponsors professional golfer
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

UNLV graduate and professional golfer Harry Hall recently received a 2020 Chevrolet Blazer from Findlay Chevrolet.

New Las Vegas resident Leonard Duchene, right, is seen with Findlay Cadillac sales consultant M ...
Michigan transplant buys CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Leonard Duchene recently purchased a 2019 Cadillac CT6-V from Findlay Cadillac. It was third Cadillac he bought from the dealership.

Findlay Toyota’s mobile repair service department vehicle is parked in front of the dealershi ...
Findlay Toyota provides mobile repair service
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With its mobile repair vehicle, Findlay Toyota is able to perform select repairs andthe majority of Toyota recalls at a customer’s home or workplace.

Alexis Lopez Lexus of Henderson General Manager Ryon Waters, left, is shown welcoming some 41 L ...
Lexus of Henderson holds appreciation party
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson dealership honored and answered Lexus customers’ questions at an appreciation party attended by some 41 vehicle owners

Jeff Henshaw was the winner of the first-ever hole-in-one grand prize, a Chevrolet Camaro spons ...
Golf tournament produces Ed Bozarth car winner
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jeff Henshaw hit a hole-in-one at the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

Cox Charities presented $25,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brother ...
Findlay sponsors Cox Charities Golf Tournament
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group sponsored the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament, which was held Oct. 28 at TPC Summerlin. The proceeds benefited the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brothers and Sisters.

Nevada PEP Community Development Director Stephanie Vrsnik completed the Findlay Automotive Gro ...
Findlay supports Nevada PEP effort to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The ninth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying was held Oct. 19 on the grounds of Donald Moyer Building at the UNLV. Nevada PEP offers help to individuals and families who have to deal with bullying because of a disability that a child has.

Mary Kay sales consultant Linda Kieper is seen with her 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury that s ...
Mary Kay sales director earns Cadillac XT5 from Findlay
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Linda Kieper, senior sales director for Mary Kay, received a Cadillac XT5 from Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall. Earning a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac is a major event in the life of a Mary Kay independent sales force member

This dog was the “Most Creative” winner during the 2017 Pamper Your Pet Day at Chapman Chry ...
Chapman to host Pamper Your Pet Day event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.