Dealer News

Lexus of Henderson holds appreciation party

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
November 22, 2019 - 2:09 pm
 

The Lexus of Henderson dealership recently honored and answered Lexus customers’ questions at a customer appreciation party attended by some 41 vehicle owners who enjoyed a catered dinner buffet provided by Me Gusta Tacos and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Gifts and goody bags were distributed to all who attended.

Technology specialist Alexis Lopez explained how electronic features functioned on owners’ vehicles and gave tips and shortcut tricks to the Lexus state-of-the-art electronics. Sales representatives Charles Holliday, Fabian Jimenez, Robert Mirrer and Sirui Xie also were available to provide in-depth overviews of not only personal vehicles but all the Lexus vehicles in the dealership’s lineup.

Additionally, the two-hour event provided opportunities for customers to ask questions and socialize.

“Lexus of Henderson was proud to sponsor this informative appreciation party,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “This event gave our Lexus family the opportunity to reconnect with our customers, while at the same time bringing them up to speed on the outstanding electronic features of our Lexus vehicles, all centered around an enjoyable evening of social mixing and delicious food.”

THE LATEST
Findlay Toyota’s mobile repair service department vehicle is parked in front of the dealershi ...
Findlay Toyota provides mobile repair service
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With its mobile repair vehicle, Findlay Toyota is able to perform select repairs andthe majority of Toyota recalls at a customer’s home or workplace.

Jeff Henshaw was the winner of the first-ever hole-in-one grand prize, a Chevrolet Camaro spons ...
Golf tournament produces Ed Bozarth car winner
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jeff Henshaw hit a hole-in-one at the Foundation Assisting Seniors’ fifth annual charity golf tournament Oct. 18 to win a Chevrolet Camaro from Ed Bozarth Chevrolet.

Cox Charities presented $25,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brother ...
Findlay sponsors Cox Charities Golf Tournament
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group sponsored the annual Cox Charities Golf Tournament, which was held Oct. 28 at TPC Summerlin. The proceeds benefited the Las Vegas Natural History Museum and Helping Our Brothers and Sisters.

Nevada PEP Community Development Director Stephanie Vrsnik completed the Findlay Automotive Gro ...
Findlay supports Nevada PEP effort to stop bullying
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The ninth annual Nevada PEP Run Walk Roll Against Bullying was held Oct. 19 on the grounds of Donald Moyer Building at the UNLV. Nevada PEP offers help to individuals and families who have to deal with bullying because of a disability that a child has.

Mary Kay sales consultant Linda Kieper is seen with her 2020 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury that s ...
Mary Kay sales director earns Cadillac XT5 from Findlay
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Linda Kieper, senior sales director for Mary Kay, received a Cadillac XT5 from Findlay Cadillac in the Valley Automall. Earning a Mary Kay Pink Cadillac is a major event in the life of a Mary Kay independent sales force member

This dog was the “Most Creative” winner during the 2017 Pamper Your Pet Day at Chapman Chry ...
Chapman to host Pamper Your Pet Day event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The sixth annual Pamper Your Pet Day will be held Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall at 930 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.

Findlay Findlay Automotive Group recently honored company CFO Tyler Corder for 25 years with th ...
Findlay executive celebrates 25 years with company
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder was feted by friends and associates recently in a surprise gathering at Findlay Toyota, where he was honored for 25 years of service with the company.

Findlay Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas has announced its participation in the Land Rover TReK 2020 ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas to participate off-road event
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas announced plans recently to participate in Land Rover TReK 2020, Land Rover North America’s off-road driving skills competition. The competition is being held this year in conjunction with the launch of the highly anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (A ...
Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.