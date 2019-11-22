Lexus of Henderson holds appreciation party

Lexus of Henderson dealership honored and answered Lexus customers’ questions at an appreciation party attended by some 41 vehicle owners

Alexis Lopez Lexus of Henderson General Manager Ryon Waters, left, is shown welcoming some 41 Lexus customers to the dealership’s catered customer appreciation party, where they were given the opportunity to ask questions about their Lexus vehicles and learn new operating tips and tricks.

The Lexus of Henderson dealership recently honored and answered Lexus customers’ questions at a customer appreciation party attended by some 41 vehicle owners who enjoyed a catered dinner buffet provided by Me Gusta Tacos and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Gifts and goody bags were distributed to all who attended.

Technology specialist Alexis Lopez explained how electronic features functioned on owners’ vehicles and gave tips and shortcut tricks to the Lexus state-of-the-art electronics. Sales representatives Charles Holliday, Fabian Jimenez, Robert Mirrer and Sirui Xie also were available to provide in-depth overviews of not only personal vehicles but all the Lexus vehicles in the dealership’s lineup.

Additionally, the two-hour event provided opportunities for customers to ask questions and socialize.

“Lexus of Henderson was proud to sponsor this informative appreciation party,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “This event gave our Lexus family the opportunity to reconnect with our customers, while at the same time bringing them up to speed on the outstanding electronic features of our Lexus vehicles, all centered around an enjoyable evening of social mixing and delicious food.”