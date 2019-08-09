102°F
Dealer News

Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
August 9, 2019 - 1:03 pm
 

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Recommended supplies for donation include glue sticks, facial tissue, colored pencils, pocket folders, copy paper, protractors, pocket calculators, backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, highlighting markers, scissors, erasers, white-board cleaners, paper towels, hand sanitizers, zip-lock storage bags, USB flash drives and three-ring binders.

Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at Lexus of Henderson from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Items are being collected through Aug. 19.

“Lexus of Henderson is proud to be a sponsor in providing badly needed school supplies to youngsters in our community,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “Southern Nevadans have always been very generous in supporting our schools and helping to curtail the costs of school supplies that for some families are too expensive to cover. We are encouraging everyone to come by and donate whatever they can to help make classes more enjoyable for students this school year.”

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Automall. For more information call 702-228-7736 or visit www.lexusofhenderson.com.

THE LATEST
Findlay Automotive Group Operations Director Robby Findlay shows off the 2020 GR Supra at the d ...
Findlay Toyota presents the 2020 GR Supra
The delivery of the 2020 GR Supra to Findlay Toyota produced incredible reaction as the all-new Supra makes its return. Over the next year, the dealership will receive an estimated 18 2020 GR Supras.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep’s redesigned showroom will make buying a car even easier and will help ...
Chapman showroom upgraded to better assist customers
Chapman Chrysler Jeep in the Valley Automall has been undergoing a makeover to better serve its customers. The sales floor has added 75 feet of showroom space, opening it up for more displays.

Miguel and Stephanie Landrove made a large donation of pajamas at Findlay Volkswagen in the Val ...
Findlay Volkswagen holds show, drive for needy
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson supported the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Community Cares Pajama Drive, which collects that clothing for men, women and children. The collection will be donated to S.A.F.E. House Nevada.

Infiniti of Las Vegas recently received a 2018 Award of Excellence. (Infiniti of Las Vegas)
Infiniti of Las Vegas receives 2018 Award of Excellence
Infiniti of Las Vegas was one of only 11 dealerships in the country to earn the 2018 Award of Excellence that recognizes outstanding performance in client service, vehicle sales and business management. The Las Vegas dealership also ranked No. 1 in Infiniti’s Western Region.

The highly capable 2019 Dodge Durango is ready for any summer road trip. (Dodge)
Dodge Durango voted one of best road trip vehicles
Chapman Automotive dealerships are selling the Dodge Durango, a perfect family SUV that was recently voted as one of the best road trip vehicles this summer by hotcars.com.

Findlay Automotive Group recently donated a check for $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. In ...
Findlay supports Red Rock Search and Rescue
Findlay Automotive Group donated $33,361 to Red Rock Search and Rescue. The donation marked the sixth year that Findlay Automotive Group has supported the nonprofit group.

The 2020 Kia Telluride sport utility vehicle is available at Findlay Kia. (Findlay)
2020 Telluride in high-demand at Findlay Kia
The Kia Telluride won “Best in Show” at Cars.com’s Detroit Auto Show earlier this year. Since the Telluride arrived at Findlay Kia in March, models have been purchased quickly.

Attending the Fourth of July Celebration at Skye Canyon were Las Vegas Councilwoman Victoria Se ...
Celebration brings 5,000 guests to Skye Canyon
The Fourth of July Celebration held at Skye Canyon, a master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas was co-sponsored by Ed Bozarth Chevrolet. Kent Ahrens, general manager and partner of Ed Bozarth Nevada, Councilman Stavros Anthony, MayorPro Tem Michele Fiore and Councilwoman Victoria Seaman welcomed 5,000 guests to the celebration.