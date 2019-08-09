Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters and certified sales and leasing consultant Charles Holliday hold one of two boxes set up at Lexus of Henderson for school supplies donations. (Lexus of Henderson)

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Recommended supplies for donation include glue sticks, facial tissue, colored pencils, pocket folders, copy paper, protractors, pocket calculators, backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, highlighting markers, scissors, erasers, white-board cleaners, paper towels, hand sanitizers, zip-lock storage bags, USB flash drives and three-ring binders.

Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at Lexus of Henderson from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Items are being collected through Aug. 19.

“Lexus of Henderson is proud to be a sponsor in providing badly needed school supplies to youngsters in our community,” said Ryon Waters, general manager of Lexus of Henderson. “Southern Nevadans have always been very generous in supporting our schools and helping to curtail the costs of school supplies that for some families are too expensive to cover. We are encouraging everyone to come by and donate whatever they can to help make classes more enjoyable for students this school year.”

Lexus of Henderson is located at the Valley Automall. For more information call 702-228-7736 or visit www.lexusofhenderson.com.