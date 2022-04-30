Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic

Lexus of Las Vegas is sponsoring a hole in the 12th annual Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic taking place May 16 at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive. Money raised from the tournament will go to Boys Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.

Professional Golfer Natalie Gulbis is holding her 12th annual golf classic to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. (Lexus of Las Vegas)

Money raised from the tournament will go to Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to help youths ages 6 to 18 develop life-changing opportunities in education, leadership and service, health and wellness, the arts, sports and recreation and careers and workforce development.

The tournament’s namesake, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis, started the golf classic to raise critical funds to build academic success, good character and leadership skills and healthy lifestyles for some 1,500 young women and men living in Southern Nevada.

“It is very important to support positive activities and education so our youth in Southern Nevada can development wholesome lifestyles and make intelligent career choices,” Lexus of Las Vegas General Manager Lee Butler said. “Lexus is proud to once again sponsor a hole in the Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic, for what is now our 10th consecutive year.”

Various sponsorships are available for the golf classic ranging from $750 to $15,000. Foursomes can register to play in the tournament for $2,000 and individuals for $600. Registration for the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start includes green fees, lunch, a golf clinic, a player or foursome photo and attendance at the event reception.

Go to www.development@bgcsnv.org or call 702-367-2582 for more information.