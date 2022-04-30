64°F
Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
April 30, 2022 - 8:01 am
 
Professional Golfer Natalie Gulbis is holding her 12th annual golf classic to benefit Boys & Gi ...
Professional Golfer Natalie Gulbis is holding her 12th annual golf classic to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. (Lexus of Las Vegas)

For the 10th consecutive year, Lexus of Las Vegas is sponsoring a hole in the 12th annual Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic taking place May 16 at the Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W. Brown Drive.

Money raised from the tournament will go to Boys &Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada to help youths ages 6 to 18 develop life-changing opportunities in education, leadership and service, health and wellness, the arts, sports and recreation and careers and workforce development.

The tournament’s namesake, professional golfer Natalie Gulbis, started the golf classic to raise critical funds to build academic success, good character and leadership skills and healthy lifestyles for some 1,500 young women and men living in Southern Nevada.

“It is very important to support positive activities and education so our youth in Southern Nevada can development wholesome lifestyles and make intelligent career choices,” Lexus of Las Vegas General Manager Lee Butler said. “Lexus is proud to once again sponsor a hole in the Natalie Gulbis Golf Classic, for what is now our 10th consecutive year.”

Various sponsorships are available for the golf classic ranging from $750 to $15,000. Foursomes can register to play in the tournament for $2,000 and individuals for $600. Registration for the 8:30 a.m. shotgun start includes green fees, lunch, a golf clinic, a player or foursome photo and attendance at the event reception.

Go to www.development@bgcsnv.org or call 702-367-2582 for more information.

Graney: Raiders landed perfect 1st-round pick in NFL draft
Strip landlord met with A’s about a possible stadium deal
New pumps activated as Lake Mead levels keep falling
Raiders have 1st of 5 draft picks on Friday
Raiders decline fifth-year options on Abram, Ferrell, Jacobs
THE LATEST
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson partners with Miracle Flights
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson and Miracle Flights have launched their “Peace Love” partnership by unveiling 4-foot-tall peace and love signs in front of the dealership. These pieces will remain fixtures over the next three months to raise awareness for the nonprofit and to promote peace and love within the community.

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru's construction completion is on schedule for a 2022 fall opening. ( ...
Centennial Subaru interior structures taking shape
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a three-story, 131,879-square-foot automotive dealership located at the corner of Centennial Center Boulevard and the U.S. Highway 95, is scheduled to open in November.

Chuck Loubert
Jaguar Land Rover Henderson shines light on trafficking
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

In less than a year, Jaguar Land Rover Henderson has helped several nonprofits and is now partnering to help F.R.E.E. International, an organization dealing with human trafficking.

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 to refresh the Victim Advocacy Room, a child-friendly environmen ...
Gaudin donates new Victim Advocacy Room to Metro
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Gaudin Motor Co. raised $3,800 in team member donations to refresh the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Victim Advocacy Room.

Centennial Subaru Approximately 75,000 square feet of concrete have been poured at Centennial S ...
Framing at Centennial Subaru nears completion
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Construction continues at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru. Southern Nevada’s newest automotive dealership is scheduled to open to the public in November.

Gaudin Motor Co. owner Gary Ackerman, right, receives a proclamation from Clark County Commissi ...
March 11 recognized as Gaudin Motor Company Day
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas proclaimed March 11 as Gaudin Motor Company Day. Gaudin Motor Co. is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month.

Through the end of March, Gaudin Motor Co. is donating $100 for every new and pre-owned car sol ...
Gaudin donates $100 per car sold in March to autism center
DEALER FEATURED COPY

Through March 31, $100 per each vehicle purchased at any of the three Gaudin dealerships — Gaudin Ford, Ford Country and Gaudin Porsche — will go to the March to the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation Ackerman Center.

Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall features a variety of Niro EVs and an Electric Vehicle Educat ...
Kia leads charge with EV lineup
DEALER provided CONTENT

With the tremendous shift in the automotive market manufacturing process gravitating towards electric, the Niro EV has become one of Towbin Kia’s most popular electric vehicle options.

A construction worker pours a second-floor column at Centennial Subaru, Southern Nevada’s new ...
Centennial Subaru second-floor pouring nears
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Centennial Subaru, a $40 million, three-story dealership under construction at the corner of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 95, is scheduled to open to the general public in November.