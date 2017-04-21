Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors race to benefit Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas 13th annual Runnin’ for the House will be April 29. Ronald McDonald will be on hand to cheer runners at the finish.

Lexus of Las Vegas is a gold medal sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas’ 13th annual Runnin’ for the House 5K run and 1-mile Family Fun Walk on April 29. Proceeds from the event are used to provide temporary housing for families traveling to Las Vegas to receive medical treatment for their children.

As a gold medal sponsor, Lexus of Las Vegas is making a monetary donation to support the efforts of Ronald McDonald House Charities, as well as providing water for all runners and walkers.

Registration/race check-in begins at 7 a.m. at Ronald McDonald House, 2323 Potosi St., off of West Sahara Avenue. The 5K competitive run starts at 8 with a 5K noncompetitive run and 1-mile Family Fun Walk beginning at 8:10.

Packet pickup is at Ronald McDonald House on April 28 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on race day at 7 a.m.

Registration fee is $20 for children ages 5-17 and $30 for 18 years and older. Registration is available online at www.rmhlv.org or by texting Run4Families to 51555.

A McDonald’s pancake breakfast and expo begins at 8:15 a.m. with an awards presentation and raffle following at 9:15. A pair of iconic “Ronald” red-and-white striped socks will be handed out to each registered participant. Additional socks are available for purchase at $10 per pair.

“We are very grateful to have Lexus of Las Vegas as a gold medal sponsor for our 13th annual Runnin’ for the House,” said Ashley Fawcett, marketing coordinator of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Las Vegas. “This is our second largest fundraiser of the year, so to have Lexus of Las Vegas’ support means the world to us.

“Through Lexus’ support, they are truly helping to keep families close. All money raised stays locally at the Las Vegas Ronald McDonald House. Our events would not be as successful without Lexus’ generosity.”

Runnin’ for the House will be emceed by Steph MacKenzie from 97.1 FM The Point and includes special appearances by Ronald McDonald and Las Vegas Strip entertainer Carrot Top.