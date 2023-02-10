Lexus of Las Vegas sponsors Springs Preserve’s Black History Month Fest

Lexus of Las Vegas is a gold sponsor of the Springs Preserve’s 14th annual Black History Month Festival on Feb. 18. This is the fourth year Lexus has promoted and supported the iconic family event.

Roy Mason III, general manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, will be a guest speaker at the 14th annual Black History Month Springs Preserve Festival. (Lexus of Las Vegas)

The festival will take place at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Event activities include live music and dance performances, authentic African American foods, arts and crafts displays, and children’s games.

“Lexus is — and always will be — an enthusiastic proponent in celebrating cultural diversity,” Lexus of Las Vegas General Manager Lee Butler said. “The Black History Month Festival is not only fun to attend but is a wonderful opportunity for individuals to learn about the many contributions African Americans have made to Southern Nevada’s history.”

Roy Mason III, general manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, will be a guest speaker. Two Lexus vehicles will be on display, one at the main entrance and another at the Lexus of Las Vegas booth.

The three goals of the festival are to educate, entertain and celebrate Southern Nevada’s Black history. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.springspreserve.org.

The Springs Preserve is a 180-acre attraction in Las Vegas featuring botanical gardens, museums, family events, traveling exhibits, trails and other attractions designed to commemorate Las Vegas history and to provide a vision for a sustainable future.

Lexus of Las Vegas is part of the Ascent Automotive Group, a platform comprised of various retailers located across America with a focus on next-level customer service and care. AAG is the parent company of Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru.