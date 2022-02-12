56°F
Lexus of Las Vegas supports of Black History Month

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
February 12, 2022
 
Roy Mason III, general sales manager of Lexus of Las Vegas, says the dealership is “excited to be a returning sponsor of the Black History Month Festival.” (Lexus of Las Vegas)

Lexus of Las Vegas has announced its bronze-level sponsorship and employee participation commitment to the 13th annual Black History Month Festival taking place at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a bronze sponsor, Lexus of Las Vegas has donated $1,500 to the event, will have a product-information booth at the festival to answer Lexus automotive questions and will hold a raffle drawing for a full vehicle detail service worth $250. A Lexus vehicle will also be on display for viewing near the entrance to the festival.

“Lexus of Las Vegas is excited to be a returning sponsor of the Black History Month Festival,” General Sales Manager Roy Mason III said. “This year’s theme of ‘Black Health and Wellness’ is timely. For me personally, and as a company, the health of our employees and members of the black community is something we strive to support year-round.”

Admission to the festival for nonmember adults 18 years of age-plus is $9.95; children ages 3 to 17, $4.95; military members with ID and seniors, $8; and children ages 3 to 17, $4. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. All attendees must be ticketed for the event. Donor members receive free admission.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.springspreserve.org under Events. Attendees must pass through metal-detector screenings. Face coverings are strongly recommended.

The festival will feature prominent speakers, educational activities, live music and dance performances, fitness activities, arts and crafts and games for children, cooking demonstrations, authentic African American cuisine, cultural gift items for purchase, a historic Black Las Vegas photo exhibit and much more.

