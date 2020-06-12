104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Local charities receive donations as part of Subaru’s Share the Love event

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
June 12, 2020 - 3:19 pm
 

Subaru of America and Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas presented a check for $24,697 to Discovery Children’s Museum and $31,802 to Red Rock Search &Rescue. Discovery Children’s Museum and Red Rock Search &Rescue were a local beneficiary in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love event.

From Nov. 14 to Jan. 2, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from Subaru of America. For the fourth year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners.

At the culmination of this year, Subaru of America and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $170 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the event.

For 2019, Subaru of America selected the four national charities: ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation.

Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity, and Subaru of Las Vegas selected Discovery Children’s Museum and Red Rock Search &Rescue as its hometown charities.

The check for $24,697 was presented to Discovery Children’s Museum and $31,802 to Red Rock Search &Rescue by Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, and Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
5
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Findlay Volkswagen Henderson Marketing Director Marcy Colletti is seen at the dealership pantry ...
Findlay dealerships continue to help others
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In the wake of COVID-19, Findlay Automotive Group personnel answered the call to help communities in just about every area of Southern Nevada. Dealerships delivered lunch to various hospitals and provided groceries for those in need.

Findlay Chevrolet Marketing Director Joyce Balaoro poses with the all-new 2021 Chevrolet Trailb ...
Chevrolet hands out report cards with Teen Driver Technology
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Chevrolet’s built-in Teen Driver Technology promotes safe driving habits with speed alerts, volume limits and the Buckle to Drive feature. This technology prevents the driver from shifting out of park until the seat belt is buckled.

Officer Michael Marin, left, receives offerings for Metropolitan Police Department from Chapman ...
Chapman dealerships deliver cookies to Metro, UMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Management and employees from Chapman dealerships recently teamed up to deliver over 400 cookies to law enforcement and medical personnel on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic.

Findlay employees express their gratitude: clockwise from top left, Robert Schweizer Jr., pre-o ...
Findlay Automotive Group stands by its employees
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Although all Findlay service departments remain open, automobile showrooms in Nevada were ordered closed by the governor. As a result, a large number of Findlay employees are unable to work during this time. Regardless, all Findlay employees are still receiving a paycheck, and they’re keeping their benefits throughout this time.

Lexus service departments open for business
Lexus service departments open for business
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson are keeping their service and parts departments open with enhanced protective measures to care for clients.

Local Lexis dealerships honored with Elite awards
Local Lexis dealerships honored with Elite awards
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas and Lexus of Henderson received 2019 Elite of Lexus awards for the dealerships’ operational excellence and providing exceptional guest experiences.

Members of the Findlay North Volkswagen team are, from left, fixed operations manager Russ Garc ...
Findlay North VW extends hours to meet demand
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay North Volkswagen has extended hours to its service department, which will now be open until 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Lexus of Las Vegas expands service department
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas is building a second 17,177-square-foot service department on a 2.97-acre site not far from the West Sahara Avenue dealership. The $15 million stand-alone facility is scheduled to open in late March.