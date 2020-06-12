Local charities receive donations as part of Subaru’s Share the Love event

Discovery Children’s Museum and Red Rock Search Rescue were local beneficiaries in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love event.

Caitlin Shea, director of development of the Discovery Children’s Museum, receives a check for $24,697 from Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, and Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas, as a local beneficiary in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love. (Findlay)

Subaru of America and Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas presented a check for $24,697 to Discovery Children’s Museum and $31,802 to Red Rock Search &Rescue. Discovery Children’s Museum and Red Rock Search &Rescue were a local beneficiary in the 2019 Subaru Share the Love event.

From Nov. 14 to Jan. 2, customers who purchased or leased a new Subaru vehicle could select from a list of charities to receive a donation of $250 from Subaru of America. For the fourth year in a row, there will be no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love charitable partners.

At the culmination of this year, Subaru of America and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $170 million donated since the creation of Share the Love to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the event.

For 2019, Subaru of America selected the four national charities: ASPCA, Make-A-Wish, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation.

Subaru retailers could also elect to add a local charity, and Subaru of Las Vegas selected Discovery Children’s Museum and Red Rock Search &Rescue as its hometown charities.

The check for $24,697 was presented to Discovery Children’s Museum and $31,802 to Red Rock Search &Rescue by Tyler Corder, chief financial officer of Findlay Automotive Group, and Burton Hughes, general manager of Subaru of Las Vegas.