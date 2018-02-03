Longtime Las Vegans purchase F-150 Raptor from Friendly Ford

Longtime Southern Nevadans Ron and Marenda Mariano are automobile enthusiasts, so when they wanted a new truck, they bought a four-door 2018 F-150 Ford Raptor from Friendly Ford.

The couple purchased the highly touted Raptor powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 EcoBoost twin turbo with 450 horsepower. The vehicle has 510 pounds of torque for what has proven to be one of the most popular pickups in the world.

“It’s the most sought-after pickup anywhere with so much ‘pizzazz and attitude,’ ” said Ron Mariano a mechanical engineer who owns Mariano Engineering. “No other model can compare to the Raptor. Ours has every possible accessory, so it’s fully loaded.”

The suspension on the Raptor is especially impressive, according to Mariano.

“What sticks in my mind is the Fox Racing Suspension with a unique front upper and lower control arms,” he said. “The truck has Terrain Management System with six selectable drive models for any possible challenge including normal, sport, weather, rock-crawling, muddy and sandy terrain and the Baja, which I think is the coolest of all.”

Mariano said Ford used aluminum body panels.

“That’s a huge difference when you consider the weight of the Raptor,” he said. “The curb weight for the 2014 Raptor is 6,203 pounds for the old Raptor, while the aluminum is 4,964 pounds. That’s a huge difference.”

Marenda Mariano loves the interior of the 2018 Raptor.

“It’s like sitting in a recliner,” she said. “The stitching is beautifully done, and there is so much room in it. It’s very user-friendly and it simply doesn’t drive like a truck. It drives like a sport Cadillac.”

The couple praised the sales process that included sales consultant Sheldon Pyke, along with others that were included in the deal.

“We’re planning to take a trip to Los Angeles in the next couple of weeks and possibly Newport Beach,” Ron Mariano said. “We’re bound to get a lot of looks with the Raptor, especially along the beach. The truck has a massive sunroof, too.”