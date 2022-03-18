75°F
March 11 recognized as Gaudin Motor Company Day

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
March 18, 2022 - 3:52 pm
 
Gaudin Motor Co. owner Gary Ackerman, right, receives a proclamation from Clark County Commissi ...
Gaudin Motor Co. owner Gary Ackerman, right, receives a proclamation from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft declaring March 11 as Gaudin Motor Company Day. (Gaudin)

On March 11, the 100th anniversary of Gaudin Motor Co., Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft awarded dealership owner Gary Ackerman with a proclamation declaring it as Gaudin Motor Company Day. Taking just short of a century and three generations to build, Gaudin Motor Co. has cemented itself as the oldest family-owned auto dealer in the state of Nevada with three dealerships: Gaudin Ford, Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas and Ford Country.

Surrounded by his dedicated team, some of whom have worked for the company for more than 20 years, Ackerman accepted the proclamation stating, “We are honored to receive this recognition in honor of our 100 year anniversary. We are so lucky to be a part of this incredible community and are grateful to have this day cemented in Las Vegas history.”

“I am proud to present Gary Ackerman and the Gaudin Motor Company team with an official proclamation on behalf of Clark County, recognizing March 11, 2022, as Gaudin Motor Company Day,” Naft said. “One hundred years of successful, community-based entrepreneurship is certainly worthy of celebration.”

Additionally, the city of Las Vegas also recognized March 11 as Gaudin Motor Company Day with an official proclamation and celebratory tweet from Mayor Carolyn Goodman stating, “Congratulations to @GaudinFord on 100 years of service to the @cityofLasVegas! It’s not often that a business can boast 100 years of operation and that is a testament to the Gaudin team. Here’s to the next 100 years!”

A pillar of the Las Vegas community, Gaudin has remained steadfast in its community efforts by supporting more than 65 local nonprofit organizations over the last century, including Three Square, Serving Our Kids Foundation, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Shine a Light, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children and Communities in Schools of Nevada. In honor of the 100 year anniversary, Gaudin Motor Co. has pledged to donate $100 for every new and preowned car purchased at any of its three locations throughout the month of March to Grant a Gift Autism Foundation.

