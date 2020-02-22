60°F
Mazda North American Operations CEO visits Findlay Mazda

February 21, 2020 - 5:53 pm
 

Mazda North American Operations Chairman and CEO Masahiro Moro recently visited the newest Mazda dealership in Nevada. Moro started working for Mazda over 30 years ago washing cars and is now the head of operations for the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He began this role March 12, 2019, shortly after Findlay Mazda opened its doors in the Valley Automall in Henderson.

The Mazda brand is seeing a resurgence, with new leadership in the form of Moro, flagship dealerships like Findlay Mazda and new vehicles such as the Mazda CX-30.

Findlay Mazda General Manager Allen Montalvo toured the showroom with Moro. Flagship locations like Findlay Mazda in Henderson are now showcasing the brand’s Retail Evolution, a design with an open concept floor plan, offering a new level of business transparency with a look and feel enhanced through the use of natural materials. In the end, it’s all designed to make the Mazda customer feel more at home.

Moro has always shown a fondness for the Mazda MX-5, the world’s best-selling roadster.

“With every MX-5, we’re aiming to further enhance our customer’s sense of exclusivity and pride of ownership,” Moro explained. “I’m particularly proud of the impact the MX-5 has on the lives of our owners. I have a great deal of pride for the MX-5 and couldn’t be more thankful to our dedicated fans, owners, employees and advocates around the world.”

While visiting Findlay Mazda, Moro met a couple who were at the dealership to trade in their 2003 Mazda MX-5 Miata and purchase a new 2020 Mazda MX-5 RF. The 2020 Mazda MX-5 has the same characteristics they’ve loved from their previous model, with the addition of a folding hardtop that updates the look and feel of Mazda’s classic convertible.

Their previous MX-5 was a 2003 Shisen Edition, a limited-run version of the NB Miata only available that year. Moro was the deputy program manager for the second-generation NB car, overseeing its design and production.

Mazda is committed to both promoting its fourth-generation 2020 Mazda MX-5, as well as allowing owners of previous generations of the iconic convertible to maintain their vehicles. At the end of 2019, Mazda announced an upcoming Restoration Parts Program for the MX-5 Miata. Genuine Mazda parts will be newly manufactured for the first-gen NA MX-5, maintaining the look and feel of the original era while using modern manufacturing processes.

More information on the program will be coming in the coming months, and the parts department at Findlay Mazda will offer this resource to Southern Nevada’s Miata owners.

