Mitsubishi Motors brings charity initiative to Las Vegas Bowl

Mitsubishi Motors North America and Ally Financial are partnering to support the Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. During halftime of the Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl, Goodie Two Shoes will receive a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross to assist their charitable efforts in the coming year, as well as a $10,000 donation from Ally Financial to offset operational expenses of the charity.

The 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl matchup is now official: the Boise State Broncos will take on the Washington Huskies in the final football game ever at historic Sam Boyd Stadium. But another matchup taking place at Sam Boyd may have an even more lasting effect on Southern Nevada.

Mitsubishi Motors North America and Ally Financial are partnering with former San Diego Chargers lineman and current Las Vegas resident Tony Berti and his wife, Nikki, to support the valuable work of their Goodie Two Shoes Foundation.

Goodie Two Shoes is the primary charity partner of the Las Vegas Bowl and provides disadvantaged children and other children in crisis with new shoes and socks as well as other items deemed essential for good health and positive development.

The partnership is a continuation of Mitsubishi Motors’ new corporate social responsibility initiative, known as “Small Batch — Big Impact,” under which the company and its dealer partners plan to redefine the term “CUV” to mean “community utility vehicle.” The CUV program is creating a series of vehicle loans to small nonprofits to help support local communities.

“The ‘Small Batch — Big Impact’ initiative and community utility vehicle program are based on the idea that small actions can lead to big change. Goodie Two Shoes is a perfect example of that principle,” said Kimberley Gardiner, vice president and chief marketing officer, Mitsubishi Motors. “While the talented student-athletes from Boise State and the University of Washington are definitely the stars of the 2019 Las Vegas Bowl, Tony and Nikki Berti’s achievements on behalf of the children of Las Vegas deserve some time in the spotlight, too. We just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to support their cause.”

Local Mitsubishi dealer-partner Johnny Legends is helping to facilitate the partnership and is displaying the Goodie Two Shoes community utility vehicle in its showroom prior to the gameday presentation.Johnny Legends Mitsubishi is located at 6165 S. Decatur Blvd.

“We can’t express how much the support from Mitsubishi means to us. We can’t wait to put the Eclipse Cross to use and continue to provide children with new socks and shoes, a positive experience, and the support they deserve,” said Nikki Berti, co-founder, Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. “To be able to kick everything off at the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl makes it all the more special.”

The 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl will take place Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. Tickets are currently on sale.

Additional information on Mitsubishi Motors and its corporate social responsibility program can be found at media.mitsubishicars.com.