MMA referee knows about safety, performance of Toyota Tundra

The 2018 Toyota Tundra arrived at Findlay Toyota several months ago, and a recent special guest knows plenty about the vehicle.

Findlay Mixed Martial Arts referee “Big John” McCarthy, left, who owns a 2015 Tundra, made an appearance at Findlay Toyota on March 10. He and dealership General Manager John Barr are seen with a 2018 Toyota Tundra TKO truck.

Renowned UFC mixed martial arts referee “Big John” McCarthy signed autographs and welcomed guests as part of a special promotion with ESPN Radio. His line “Are you ready? Let’s get it on” has become a part of the culture of mixed martial arts.

The 55-year-old McCarthy, a native of Los Angeles who moved to Las Vegas two years ago, can speak about the Toyota Tundra since he drives a 2015 Tundra.

“I also had a 2007 Tundra when the first models came out, and I immediately fell in love with the truck,” said McCarthy, who officiates MMA events all over the world. “It was the first Tundra that was a full-size truck. When Toyota came out with its first Toyota, it rode like a luxury car. It towed beautifully, especially considering that it ran on gas.”

McCarthy said he has used his Tundra to tow other cars, boats and trucks.

The comfort of the Tundra is another reason why McCarthy has enjoyed it so much.

“You can have the front seats all the way back, and there is still plenty of room,” he explained. “I have always felt safe driving my Tundra knowing it would get me anywhere I have wanted to go.”

McCarthy isn’t afraid to advise customers that they should purchase the 2018 Tundra, which is being offered as part of a promotion titled “TKO” trucks.

“There is just more of everything about the new Tundra,” he explained. “I have had friends who go out and buy Tundras because of the experience I have had.”

McCarthy said the dealership put together the “TKO” promotion that he was associated with through a friend. The connection was a good one. In fact, he predicts that he’ll get a new model sometime in the future.

“This dealership has great history dating back to when it opened during the crash of the economy,” he explained. “There is a level of excitement that is unmatched.”