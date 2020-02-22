Moores celebrate birthday with buying spree at Chapman

Mitch and Kristie Moore visit Chapman Dodge Chrysler to check out a 2020 Jeep Ram 3500 truck for her birthday and end up buying the truck for her and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye for him.

Sales Manager Jesse Aguirre, from left, Mitch Moore, Kristen Moore and Finance Manager Sanchez Dade stand between the couple's newly purchased Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and 2020 Ram 3500 at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. (Jeff Parker)

Mitch and Kristie Moore stopped by Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram on Kristie’s 50th birthday to check out a 2020 Ram 3500 dually truck. The next thing they knew, Kristie was driving home to celebrate in a new Ram 3500 truck and Mitch, not to be outdone, was driving right behind her in a hot new Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye.

Now that’s a happy birthday.

“My love of horses prompted the whole visit,” Kristie Moore said. “With three horses, I do a lot of towing and traveling on roads that can get pretty rough. Mitch is always concerned for my safety, and we’re convinced that Ram is the best truck on the road and Chapman is the best place to get one.”

The 2020 Ram Heavy Duty lineup (comprising the 2500 and 3500) was named MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

“It’s not easy making the large-and-in-charge form of a heavy-duty pickup attractive — let alone beautiful — but the Ram Heavy Duty handily delivers in ways no other three-quarter (2500) or one-ton (3500) pickup does,” stated MotorTrend Magazine. “What’s more, the Ram’s interior delivers as well.”

Roadshow by CNET had this to say about the mighty muscle car that had Mitch Moore smiling ear to ear: “The Challenger Hellcat Redeye will scare the socks off you and leave you begging for more.”

The Moores are 20-year residents of Las Vegas and have purchased many vehicles from Chapman over that time. They are quick to mention how “kind and helpful” sales manager Jesse Aguirre, finance manager Sanchez Dade and service writer Virgil Dody have always been good to them.

“The Moores are really good, down-to-earth people,” said Don Hamrick, president of Chapman Nevada operations. “They’re a joy to be with and, I’ve got to say, they took home both of my favorite vehicles on our lot.”