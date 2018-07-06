New AEV exclusively offered at Chapman

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is the exclusive American Expedition Vehicles representative in Southern Nevada, giving customers throughout the valley the opportunity to upgrade any Jeep or Ram to enhance their off-roading capabilities. Currently, Chapman has a brand-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon that has already received an AEV transformation of its own and is ready to hit the road.

A few of the standard features to emphasize for the 2018 Rubicon include a bright white paint job with a three-piece hardtop, and under the hood hides a five-speed automatic 3.6–liter V-6 24-valve engine. This trail-rated Wrangler has a Rock-Trac 4×4 System, which provides stability and the ultimate control regardless of the off-road challenges and driving conditions.

“AEV has proven to have the highest quality off-road recreational driving accessories on the market, and we’re extremely fortunate to be the exclusive AEV provider in the valley,” said Gary Brewer, general manager of Chapman Chrysler Jeep. “You can always tell when a Jeep or Ram has received an upgrade, and it’s really fun to see how different drivers choose to update their vehicles and highlight their driving preferences.”

This souped-up Jeep is the answer to off-roading dreams, and, with the added AEV features, drivers will be able to take the Jeep to new heights and enjoy desert adventures without any worries about the next obstacle ahead.

Starting from the bottom, the 17-inch JK Pintler off-road wheels will come in handy when trekking across all terrains. AEV-branded differential covers also are equipped to shield the gear case from rocks, roots and other trail obstacles that may be encounter during exploration.

Moving on to AEV’s premium front bumper, the heavy-duty front-end protection adds to the rugged appearance. It is equipped with two advanced heatproof resin reflector IPF 901 driving lights and AEV’s winch mount, which is constructed from ¼-inch steel and given an e-coat finish for industry leading durability.

The back-end bumper defends against severe impacts and includes dual 2.4-gallon liquid storage tanks in the bumper and a chassis-mounted tire carrier that can accommodate a tire up to 40-inches and available accessories. This specific Jeep also features a class II receiver hitch and four-pin connector wiring yielding the max tow package.

The 2018 Wrangler Unlimited ensures that drivers and passengers travel in comfort with top-of-the-line technology and interior features. The driving experience begins with the remote start system and the Radio 430 NAV featuring a 6.5-inch touch-screen, Garmin Navigation SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Uconnect voice command with Bluetooth and a 40GB hard drive.

Additional bonuses include a leather-wrapped steering wheel and nine Alpine premium speakers with all-weather subwoofer and 552-watt amplifier.

More information on the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon is available online. Test drives can be scheduled.