Ram ProMaster packs a powerful punch for cargo vehicle

The Ram ProMaster is the perfect solution for businesses that want the power of a Ram engine with the storage and cargo space of a van. Available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Ram Truck Center as a consumer vehicle or fleet option, the 2017 Ram ProMaster strategically utilizes every inch of cargo space so customers can save time and maximize space.

Chapman General Manager Don Hamrick stands in front of a 2017 Ram ProMaster at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Built with functionality in mind, the 2017 Ram ProMaster combines an award-winning 65.4-inch cargo height with maximum cargo width and lowest floor height for optimum interior storage space. Unique vertical walls enhance the interior for a snug fit when storing items and 49-inch openings on the sliding side doors ensure easy loading.

Capability is equally as important when deciding which vehicle will best serve the needs of a business. Boasting a class-exclusive front wheel drive system, the 2017 Ram ProMaster maximizes the interior cargo space and increases ease of navigation.

The standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine scores a powerful 280 horsepower, a 4,430-pound maximum payload and handles a maximum 5,100 pounds of towing capacity. For the busiest and thriftiest of business owners, oil changes are only required after 10,000 miles.

“A powerful, reliable engine and space are important features for our fleet customers and the ProMaster gets the job done with the added space and cargo capacity to perform efficiently no matter the industry,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Upgraded from the 2016 model, the Uconnect 5.0 system comes standard in every 2017 RamProMaster. Featuring a 5-inch touchscreen, voice command, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free calling, making deliveries and accomplishing work outside of the office has never been easier.

The 2017 Ram ProMaster starts at $27,145 and is available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in customer or fleet options.