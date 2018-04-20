Red Cross, Findlay Auto salute Everyday Heroes

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Findlay Automotive saluted locals who have gone beyond the line of duty to save and to serve others during the Everyday Heroes Awards presented April 6 at Paris Las Vegas.

Findlay The 11th annual Everyday Heroes Awards was presented April 6 at Paris Las Vegas.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada and Findlay Automotive saluted locals who have gone beyond the line of duty to save and to serve others during the Everyday Heroes Awards presented April 6 at Paris Las Vegas.

The gathering praised individuals with awards that included Community Service (Jeff Davis), presented by Caesars Entertainment; Youth Good Samaritan (Katie Fulks), presented by Southwest Gas; Animal Rescue (Marc Melendez and Duke the Dog), presented by Kim Marie Rebeiro, Executive Impact; Adult Good Samaritan (Fernandez Leary), presented by Findlay Automotive Group; Community Impact (TIP of Southern Nevada), presented by Ally Financial; Fire Fighter (Anthony Robone), presented by MSTS; Military (Staff Sgt. Michael Engen and Senior Airman Linda Wilson), presented by NV Energy; Law Enforcement (state troopers Adam Whitmarsh and Shawn Eckert), presented by Allegiant Air; Youth Good Samaritans (Nora Paulos and Greer DeBoni), presented by Cox Communications; Medical Professional (Community Ambulance), presented by Southwest Medical; Chairman’s Community Impact Award (Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County Fire Department, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Victims’ Fund), presented by Tyler Corder; and the Lifetime Achievement (Hannah Brown), presented by Chad Layne Insurance.

American Red Cross of Southern Nevada Board Chairman Tyler Corder, who is also the CFO of Findlay Automotive Group, praised the group of individuals for their dedication to helping others.

“I’ve always felt that the Red Cross Everyday Heroes is the best charity event in Las Vegas,” Corder said. “It is tremendously inspiring to see the stories of ordinary people that do extraordinary things in our community. This year was particularly moving as we recognized a number of local heroes that emerged from the 1 October concert shooting. The American Red Cross is entrenched in the community helping people in need.

“Many people don’t realize all that the Red Cross does for our community,” he continued. “Their mission is to respond to disasters and tragedies. This past year I was able to see the Red Cross in action as they responded to the Las Vegas shooting. I was truly inspired by the volunteers and staff that came to the aid of victims and families. Thank God for the Red Cross in times of emergency.”

American Red Cross regional philanthropy officer Jim Ludwig said the event was a total team effort.

“We could not have pulled this off without our amazing committee led by Dan Bryant and our corporate sponsors that included Caesars Entertainment, KLAS TV-8, Findlay Automotive, Allegiant Air, MGM and Sands Cares,” Ludwig said. “We were done in 90 minutes thanks to the efficiency of the team. This was the 11th event, and we’re already looking forward to No. 12.”