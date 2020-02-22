RVs showcased at weekend NASCAR event

More than 70 recreational vehicles from Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers are on display during the weekend NASCAR races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers This 2020 Newmar Dutchstar 4369 from Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers features a custom Magne Shade dedicated to the NASCAR night races.

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers will display more than 70 recreational vehicles at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s midway during this weekend’s three NASCAR series races.

This marks the third NASCAR event that Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers has displayed RVs for sale, but the company is showcasing most of its inventory of RVs this time instead of two or three in the previous two races.

At Gate C, fans will see the presence of one RV with a custom windshield of NASCAR drivers rounding turn 3 — the main-walk-in entrance — and the display of RVs will be about 100 yards away on the midway adjacent to Gate D, according to Kyle Herschberger, general sales manager.

“We’re moving our entire inventory one exit up (from 4640 Nexus Way) to exit 54 on I-15 at the speedway,” Herschberger said. “We’re going all-in with NASCAR.”

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers also will host an exclusive RV appreciation party Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Neon Garage following the Boyd Gaming 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The appreciation party is solely for RV ticket holders and will be all-inclusive, complete with VIP appearances, live entertainment and free food and beverages.

“NASCAR and RVing go hand-in-hand,” according to Herschberger.

The two are tied together directly, he explained. The roots of stock car racing are average people who go from track to track racing each other.

NASCAR is as much a camping event as it is a sporting event. More than 1,000 campers come into the Las Vegas Valley twice a year to camp and enjoy the NASCAR races.

One of the attractions to Las Vegas Motor Speedway is its proximity to the Apex OHV Recreational Area and the Nellis Sand Dunes. Many visitors bring out their ATVs, sandrails and quads to go racing out in the desert during the week and then hit the NASCAR races on the weekend, he said.

“That’s what NASCAR was born out of, and the fans likewise go track to track,” Herschberger said. “There are a lot of retirees who spend their time camping and going track to track following the NASCAR circuit. We’re there to market to them and also meet our local fans and let them know we are here in town.”

Las Vegas National Indoor RV Centers has a selection of new and pre-owned Class A, Class B and Class C motorhomes and offers trade-in value and consignment deals.

“We have run-around four-by-four campers that you can take up to Mount Charleston and take to the off-road area to $900,000 motor homes you can pull a stacker trailer like NASCAR drivers do,” Herschberger said.

Las Vegas is one of four locations for the National Indoor RV Centers. The company opened in Lewisville, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, in 2009. In addition to Las Vegas, National Indoor RV Centers has expanded into Atlanta and Phoenix.

The North Las Vegas center at 4640 Nexus Way had its grand opening on Super Bowl Sunday in 2019 with 15 employees and has since grown to 45 employees and a full operation. The facility measures 215,000 square feet.

“We were an empty warehouse with no electricity and no offices and just a couple of coaches people in the area stored with use and had a couple of coaches for sale,” Herschberger said. “We have come a long way. We have sales and service offices, a collision and paint center that is about to open, and we currently house about 300 RVs at our indoor storage facility.”

The service center takes care of everything from a broken air conditioning unit or refrigerator to roof maintenance. It also does warranty work for the brands it sells, as well as wash and detail work.

For stored vehicles, there is periodic engine starts. There’s concierge service to have RVs ready when people come to pick them up. The staff checks tire pressure, fills up the fresh-water tank, fills water levels on house batteries that are lead-acid and turns on the refrigerator so it’s cold when people arrive.

“Our valet team does that for them, and you go camping, they’re ready to go and people don’t have to worry if they have a dead battery or flat tire,” Herschberger said.