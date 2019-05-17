66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Sisters count on 2018 Sonata from Hyundai of Las Vegas

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
May 17, 2019 - 9:26 am
 

Diane Bedno has been buying cars from Hyundai of Las Vegas since 2004. A native of Moorpark, California, she’s a fan of the Hyundai sedans.

“The people who sell the Hyundai brand at this dealership know their product line and that shows when you purchase here,” Bedno said.

Her latest purchase from the dealership was a 2018 Sonata.

“I leased this one because it offered the best deal that we could find in Southern Nevada,” she said. “My sister, Rita Keenan, lives with me, so we go everywhere together in our new Hyundai.”

Each of the sisters feels very safe in the new Hyundai, which offers a long list of safety features. Now in their 80s, the sisters were insistent that the safety features of the Sonata be included in their purchase.

Safety features include the blind spot detection system, a backup camera, vehicle stability management, ABS with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, and tire pressure monitor with individual tire pressure indicator.

Also included in the purchase were front and side impact, side curtain and driver knee air bags.

“I also love the seatbelts,” Keenan said. “They’re very easy to operate. I have been in cars that have seatbelts that are very difficult to operate, and Hyundai’s belts are incredible.”

Each of the sisters also lauded sales consultant Tony Fisher.

“He’s very knowledgeable and personable,” Bedno said. “He does not pressure anyone, and he’s a wonderful representative of the Hyundai product.”

THE LATEST
A classic 1959 Cadillac was among the 81 entries in the 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years ...
Cadillac car show had best of everything at Town Square
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 14th annual Cadillac Through the Years car show at Town Square Las Vegas had 81 Cadillacs representing a record field of classic vehicles. In addition, a crowd of more than 8,000 attended the event, which was held April 28.

Findlay Volkswagen Henderson parts manager Frank Mattos is also a Volkswagen enthusiast, as evi ...
Findlay VW Henderson parts manager loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Frank Mattos has worked as parts manager at Findlay Volkswagen Henderson for the past several years and is a Volkswagen enthusiast who has restored many classic VWs, including a classic black 1962 Beetle.

John Yunker’s 1953 Willys Wagon won first-place at sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. (Chapman)
Jeep enthusiasts unite for annual Big Bad Jeep Show
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

This past weekend, Jeep owners across the Las Vegas Valley flocked to Chapman Warm Springs for the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show. The family-friendly event featured live entertainment, free food, face painting for children, raffle prizes from contributing vendors and a blood drive.

Findlay Customs found this “totaled” 1976 Airstream trailer on Craigslist and turned it int ...
Findlay Customs turns battered ’76 Airstream into showpiece
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Back in the 1930s, Airstream was the Cadillac of RV trailers. The thrill of owning an Airstream has continued with the renovation of a 1976 model purchased from Craigslist and refurbished by Findlay Customs in the Valley Automall.

The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is available at all Chapman dealerships. (Ram)
Ram 1500 classic named truck bargain of the year
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Looking for a new truck but don’t want the high payments? Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram offers the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic, recently named the truck bargain of the year by carbuzz.com, a multiplatform automotive news and car-buying source.

West Career and Technical Academy graduating senior Briana Virella is seen receiving a check fo ...
Senior wins top prize in iChoose to Drive competition
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

West Career and Technical Academy senior Briana Virella won the annual iChoose to Drive contest and was awarded a check for $2,000 from Findlay Automotive Group during a ceremony present on the campus March 29. The money will serve her well as she moves on to college next year.

Friendly Ford celebrated the dealership's 49th anniversary with former and current employees: f ...
Friendly Ford reaches 49-year business milestone
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In early April 1970, the No. 1 song was “Let it Be” by The Beatles, a gallon of gas was 36 cents, Richard Nixon was president and Friendly Ford opened its doors to Southern Nevada on North Decatur Boulevard. A lot has happened since, but one thing has remained the same: Friendly Ford still believes in a strong dedication to customer satisfaction.

Jeep enthusiasts come together at fifth annual Big Bad Jeep Show at Chapman Warm Springs. (Chap ...
Chapman wrangles Jeep owners to compete in Big Bad Jeep Show April 27
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

When you purchase a Jeep, you don’t just get the opportunity to venture off the beaten path, you also join one of the most loyal and exclusive car communities on the road. Chapman Chrysler Jeep is inviting all Jeep owners across the valley to compete in the sixth annual Big Bad Jeep Show.

Diana Medina is seen with her parents, Daniel and Dora Medina, in front of the 2019 Elantra she ...
Las Vegan purchases Elantra SEL from Hyundai of Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Diana Medina, who has lived in Las Vegas for nearly 13 years, is a longtime customer of Hyundai of Las Vegas. She has purchased five vehicles from the dealership in the past 10 years.