Sisters count on 2018 Sonata from Hyundai of Las Vegas

Diane Bedno is impressed with the safety features of her 2018 Hyundai Sonata.

Hyundai of Las Vegas customer Diane Bedno, right, and her sister, Rita Keenan, are seen with their 2018 Hyundai Sonata. (Hyundai of Las Vegas)

Diane Bedno has been buying cars from Hyundai of Las Vegas since 2004. A native of Moorpark, California, she’s a fan of the Hyundai sedans.

“The people who sell the Hyundai brand at this dealership know their product line and that shows when you purchase here,” Bedno said.

Her latest purchase from the dealership was a 2018 Sonata.

“I leased this one because it offered the best deal that we could find in Southern Nevada,” she said. “My sister, Rita Keenan, lives with me, so we go everywhere together in our new Hyundai.”

Each of the sisters feels very safe in the new Hyundai, which offers a long list of safety features. Now in their 80s, the sisters were insistent that the safety features of the Sonata be included in their purchase.

Safety features include the blind spot detection system, a backup camera, vehicle stability management, ABS with electronic brake force distribution and brake assist, and tire pressure monitor with individual tire pressure indicator.

Also included in the purchase were front and side impact, side curtain and driver knee air bags.

“I also love the seatbelts,” Keenan said. “They’re very easy to operate. I have been in cars that have seatbelts that are very difficult to operate, and Hyundai’s belts are incredible.”

Each of the sisters also lauded sales consultant Tony Fisher.

“He’s very knowledgeable and personable,” Bedno said. “He does not pressure anyone, and he’s a wonderful representative of the Hyundai product.”