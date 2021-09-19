83°F
Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers support C4K Foundation

September 18, 2021 - 8:00 pm
 
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas features an extensive inventory of new Toyota models, exclusive lea ...
AutoNation Toyota Las Vegas features an extensive inventory of new Toyota models, exclusive lease and financing specials, and a state-of-the-art service center. (AutoNation Toyota)

Cure 4 the Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only pediatric cancer center, has announced a significant donation to its Arts in Medicine program, Project Imagine. The $50,000 donation was brought to C4K by AutoNation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers. To celebrate Arts in Medicine Month, the dealership will debut its art installation Nov. 1 featuring works created by C4K’s patients.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Autonation Toyota for our Arts in Medicine program,” said Annette Logan-Parker, founder and CEO at C4K. “This support will allow us to continue to provide important Arts in Medicine programs, activities and resources to our children battling cancer and other catastrophic diseases.”

“We are delighted to be part of such an incredible organization like Cure 4 the Kids Foundation,” said Cesar Ramos, general manager of AutoNation Toyota. “We love the amazing work that C4K’s Project Imagine provides to the children it cares for and we couldn’t think of a better cause that aligns with Autonation’s values and mission.”

Project Imagine is C4K’s exclusive Arts in Medicine program providing a unique experience designed to enhance the quality of life and empower children through creative expression. Project Imagine facilitates art, music, photography and literary exploration that can aid in a child’s treatment success. It provides a safe, creative space that gives children the opportunity to express and resolve unspoken feelings through the arts.

The support of AutoNation Toyota on behalf of the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers will make possible the continued delivery of C4K’s Arts in Medicine program. This includes supplies and other necessary items and services that enable Project Imagine to deliver high-quality creative activities for its patients.

