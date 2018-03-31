Sporty Chevy Cruze available at Ed Bozarth

Life moves fast. Luckily, the new 2018 Chevrolet Cruze can help keep everything in check.

Chevrolet The 2018 Chevrolet Cruze sedan diesel offers up to an EPA-estimated 52 mpg highway — the highest highway fuel economy of any non-hybrid/non-EV in America.

Available in sedan and hatchback, this ride offers the newest technology, plenty of cargo room and efficiency, all in a fun-to-drive, sporty package.

Cruze features bold, aerodynamic sculpting for an attention-grabbing appearance. Details such as available projector-beam headlamps with LED daytime running lamps leave a lasting impression.

“As for safety, it doesn’t get any better, or safer, than the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze,” said Ed Bozarth Chevrolet General Manager Kent Ahrens. “The Cruze has a 5 Star rating given by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It was the first car to ever achieve that lofty goal back in 2011 and we are really proud of that.”

Cruze’s technology makes life simple and seamless. This sporty small car is equipped with standard Chevrolet MyLink with a 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen that keeps music and select apps within reach. Cruze also offers support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The 2018 Cruze diesel sedan offers up to a whopping 52 mpg on the highway with a maximum highway range of up to 702 miles on a single tank of gas. Plus, the 1.6-liter turbo diesel engine provides 240 pound-feet of torque. The new Cruze hatchback diesel offers an impressive 48 mpg on the highway.

Another important feature helps parents care for their teen drivers. Cruze offers Teen Driver Technology, its advanced features include muting the audio until front-seat occupants are buckled and automatically turning on certain available safety technologies such as lane change alert with side blind zone alert and forward collision alert. An in-vehicle report card shows how the teen driver performed so parents can identify problem areas and coach their new driver on improvements.

