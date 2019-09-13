96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
September 13, 2019 - 1:53 pm
 

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes always finds a way to get the dealership involved in community-minded promotions.

Subaru of Las Vegas recently unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

The exhibit enables children and families to interact in car-centered activities such as changing motor oil, checking the battery and removing the tires. It’s meant to be both fun and educational.

There’s also an interactive digital kiosk that allows children and parents to learn about different Subaru models and features, along with corporate sustainability and safety advances. In recent years, safety features such as rearview cameras, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance have made vehicles dramatically safer.

Along with Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes at the grand opening of the exhibit were parts manager Kelly Brian, inventory manager Ignacio Rojano, fixed operations director Steven Maffioli and Findlay Automotive Group e-commerce director Jeff Giles.

“Our employees have fun working at Subaru of Las Vegas,” Hughes said. “The end result is a well-oiled machine that produces great attitudes and big smiles.”

Established in 1984, Discovery Children’s Museum is the top interactive museum in the Las Vegas Valley, welcoming children and families to explore three entire floors packed with heart-pumping, brain-boosting, curiosity-satisfying fun, adventure and discovery.

After the current location opened in 2013 as a nonprofit educational institution in Symphony Park, Discovery serves as Las Vegas’ only children’s museum spanning across 26,000 square feet of interactive and educational hands-on exhibits.

Several Subaru of Las Vegas employees contributed to creating this exhibit that is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. What started out as a brainstorm became the Subaru Car Care Center with a variety of real-world, interactive activities. The new exhibit offers children opportunities to learn about careers in the automotive industry.

The exhibit also demonstrates Subaru’s unique approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing as well as eco-friendly car maintenance.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (A ...
Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acur ...
Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Findlay Volkswagen General Manager Melisa Eichbauer’s efforts are evidenced by her being name ...
Findlay VW Henderson GM earns designation on 40 Under 40
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen, recently earned a place on the prestigious “40 Under40” list that is published annually by Automotive News.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.