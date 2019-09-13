Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes always finds a way to get the dealership involved in community-minded promotions.

Subaru of Las Vegas recently unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

The exhibit enables children and families to interact in car-centered activities such as changing motor oil, checking the battery and removing the tires. It’s meant to be both fun and educational.

There’s also an interactive digital kiosk that allows children and parents to learn about different Subaru models and features, along with corporate sustainability and safety advances. In recent years, safety features such as rearview cameras, blind-spot monitoring and collision avoidance have made vehicles dramatically safer.

Along with Subaru of Las Vegas General Manager Burton Hughes at the grand opening of the exhibit were parts manager Kelly Brian, inventory manager Ignacio Rojano, fixed operations director Steven Maffioli and Findlay Automotive Group e-commerce director Jeff Giles.

“Our employees have fun working at Subaru of Las Vegas,” Hughes said. “The end result is a well-oiled machine that produces great attitudes and big smiles.”

Established in 1984, Discovery Children’s Museum is the top interactive museum in the Las Vegas Valley, welcoming children and families to explore three entire floors packed with heart-pumping, brain-boosting, curiosity-satisfying fun, adventure and discovery.

After the current location opened in 2013 as a nonprofit educational institution in Symphony Park, Discovery serves as Las Vegas’ only children’s museum spanning across 26,000 square feet of interactive and educational hands-on exhibits.

Several Subaru of Las Vegas employees contributed to creating this exhibit that is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative. What started out as a brainstorm became the Subaru Car Care Center with a variety of real-world, interactive activities. The new exhibit offers children opportunities to learn about careers in the automotive industry.

The exhibit also demonstrates Subaru’s unique approach to environmentally responsible manufacturing as well as eco-friendly car maintenance.