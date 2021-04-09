68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Dealer News

Subaru of Las Vegas, De Castroverde Law Group grant $10,000 scholarship

DEALER FEATURED CONTENT
April 9, 2021 - 8:00 am
 

Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas has partnered with De Castroverde Law Group for its 2021 Road to College Academic Scholarship. The businesses combined their donations of $5,000 to award a Las Vegas Valley high school senior with $10,000 to go toward a college or university tuition.

The selected student must also share the mission of Findlay’s Subaru of Las Vegas, which is to make the world a better place by being a positive force in the community with actions that set an example for others to follow.

Accepted applications began on April 1 and will continue to be accepted through April 30. The application process will consist of a 1,000-word essay on how to inspire change in the community or one thing about the world the student would change, in addition to other eligibility requirements. The winning applicant will be selected May 7 and will be notified by phone and email.

For additional information or to submit your application, visit SubaruofLasVegas.com.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
Las Vegas news anchor demands $20M amid fraud allegations
2
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
Rare COVID ‘breakthrough cases’ being tracked in Nevada
3
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
Get a close look at shuttle system 40 feet beneath the convention center
4
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
EDC to take place in May, with new safety measures
5
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Developer buys 350 acres in North Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, is flanked by Melissa Cipriano, left, executive direct ...
Findlay Automotive seeks to help young hearts in Las Vegas
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

In honor of American Heart Health month in February and to support those children with heart conditions, the Findlay Automotive Group presented the Children’s Heart Foundation with $6,400.

Findlay Automotive Group CFO Tyler Corder presents a check to Findlay human resources manager a ...
Findlay executive joins Las Vegas Philharmonic board
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Amber Fontaine, human resources and recruitment manager with Findlay Automotive Group, is now on the board of the Las Vegas Philharmonic.

Jason Feinberg, co-host of Fox 5’s “More” show, cheers on Rapper Flavor Flav, who was tak ...
Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone raises 450K for charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive has raised more than $450,000 in charitable donations from the Findlay Celebrity Spin Zone, a segment on KVVU-TV Fox 5 where celebrities spin a slot machine inside the studio. There are typically four to six spins a month, and the sum total is given to the charity of the month.

Getty Images
Towbin Auto teams with Iced Out Barber Shop to provide toys
Dealer Featured Content

The Towbin Auto Group partnered with Jackie Starr of Iced Out Barber Shops for its third annual toy drive in Southern Nevada. They provided toys for kids at the Andre Agassi Boys Girls Club of Southern Nevada located on Martin Luther King Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

From left, Ryon Walters, general manager of Lexus Las Vegas; Al Shirley, general manager of the ...
Valley Automall dealers donate to nonprofits
Dealer Featured Content

Fourteen nonprofits received donations of $2,500 each presented by automobile dealers of the Valley Automall in Henderson.

Tyler Corder, Findlay Automotive CFO, and Dan Johnson, Three Square senior development officer, ...
Findlay dealers continue to support Three Square
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive dealerships have continued to support Three Square throughout this tumultuous year. The total contribution this year will be $19,000.

Findlay Chevrolet employees Patrick Patterson, from left, Cassie Hurley, Kevin Flores and Tony ...
Findlay Chevrolet continues to raise funds for local charities
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

Findlay Chevrolet’s staff members didn’t let the pandemic stop them from raising money for multiple charities this year. In fact, they increased their efforts with their Jeans & Sneakers campaign.

From left, Don Hamrick, president, Chapman Nevada Operations; Clark Wood, U.S. Bank Market pres ...
Chapman delivers Dodge Journey to local U.S. Army veteran
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

U.S. Bank and Freedom Alliance partnered with Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram to help Staff Sgt. Deonty “Rock” Eastmon in his recovery from multiple injuries suffered during his deployment overseas. He was awarded a 2018 Dodge Journey GT.

Findlay Auto Group CFO Tyler Corder, left, and Findlay Chevrolet General Manager Doug Fleming, ...
Findlay employees step up for Las Vegas Heart Walk
DEALER FEATURED CONTENT

The American Heart Association held its annual Heart Walk in Las Vegas on Sept. 26, but because of the pandemic, the event was virtual. It was a success thanks in part to the support provided by members of Findlay Automotive Group.