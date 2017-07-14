Summer-suited SUV sees success at Chapman Dodge

Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram prides itself on providing vehicles that fit the needs of any family. A midsize SUV with remarkable fuel efficiency, interior suitable for large storage and upgraded safety and technology features, the 2017 Dodge Journey has seen great success at the family-owned and operated dealership located on East Sahara Avenue and Mojave Road.

“The 2017 Dodge Journey is perfect for families who need a vehicle that’s versatile, yet offers the bells and whistles of a large SUV, and the sales we’ve seen are showing just that,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “For those summer vacations, cross-country road trips and all-day stints at the soccer field, the Journey provides the best bang for its buck.”

The 2017 Dodge Journey scores an impressive 25 highway mpg and can reach up to 500 highway miles on a single tank. Two engine options are available, a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine or the standard 2.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, and both engines perform with the same fuel efficiency. The independent suspension system offers a traditional smooth, quiet ride, whereas the touring and high-performance suspensions brace the Journey for better responsiveness. Boasting a towing capacity of 2,500 pounds, traveling cross-country is easier than ever before.

A smart storage system maximizes every inch of the Dodge Journey, providing 67.6 cubic feet of cargo room when the second-row seats are folded down. Fitted with an in-floor cooler, in-seat storage and in-floor storage, the Journey provides seemingly invisible stowing. For the little ones, upgraded booster seats can be integrated into the second-row seats and folded away when not in use.

The Radio 8.4 NAV technology within the Journey is ideal for long trips and stretches in unfamiliar cities. Garmin GPS Navigation is available with realistic intersections and signage. SiriusXM Travel Link and Traffic deliver traffic updates, weather, movie times, sports scores and even gas station locations and pricing.

Six Infinity speakers paired with a 368-watt amplifier and subwoofer ensure the best road trip concerts are yet to come. A 9-inch screen is also available for second-row passengers and is compatible for both movies and video games. Wi-Fi hotspots, Bluetooth compatibility and outlets to fit most devices round out the upgraded technology within the 2017 Dodge Journey.

Protecting up to seven passengers, advanced airbags surround the interior, along with specially designed crumple zones intended to absorb impact energy. A protective frame utilizes dual-phase steel for enhanced weight and energy management. Electronic stability control watches steering input for maintained directional control through rain or ice.

Starting at just $22,979, the 2017 Dodge Journey is currently available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram located at 3175 E. Sahara Avenue.