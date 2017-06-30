Technology, convenience create power-packed Durango

Since being introduced in 1998, the Dodge Durango has remained popular by listening to the needs and wants of consumers and improving each year. Now, the Dodge Durango is the longest-standing model in its class.

This popular SUV has been a staple in the Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram showroom for many years and continues to lead the way in technology innovation. With added technology features for convenience and safety, the 2017 Dodge Durango packs a powerful punch for an affordable SUV.

“The 2017 Dodge Durango is a well-liked vehicle for customers from all walks of life,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “With features that fit the needs of almost anyone, the Durango is a classic Dodge model that stands the test of time.”

With technology at the forefront, the 2017 Dodge Durango was designed to be the most convenient SUV on the market. An available memory system comes programmed and allows drivers to save two tailored settings for radio station presets, power tilt and, most importantly, the power driver seat position. Truly ideal for couples, the memory system can also remember settings for personalized steering wheel and pedal positions.

Updated key fobs allow for entry by simply pulling on the handle and can even be set to only unlock the driver-side door. To keep passengers occupied, the Durango is fitted with a dual-screen Blu-Ray entertainment system featuring two 9-inch mounted screens behind the driver and passenger seats that include HDMI ports and Bluetooth compatibility.

Advanced braking technology was implemented with new features to perform in any condition. Complete with a four-wheel antilock brake system that tracks the individual speed of each wheel, the 2017 Dodge Durango allows each tire to brake independently from the others for maximum control.

Rain brake support is activated once the windshield wipers are on and removes water from the brake pads by placing a small amount of pressure onto the caliper. Brake assist and ready-alert braking technology can sense emergency braking and prep the brakes for peak performance.

The 2017 Dodge Durango starts at $29,603 and is available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. Located at 3175 E. Sahara Ave., the dealership sells and services new and used vehicles. For more information, call 702-457-1061 or visit vegasdcj.com.