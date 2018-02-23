Top Friendly Ford sales consultant capitalizes on sales of Ford F-150

Veteran sales consultant Larry Davis had a highly successful year in 2017, and the majority of his transactions at Friendly Ford were to customers wanting to purchase a new Ford F-150.

Friendly Ford Larry Davis, who was named Friendly Ford’s Sales Consultant of the Year for 2017, is seen among 2018 F-150s.

Veteran sales consultant Larry Davis had a highly successful year in 2017, and the majority of his transactions at Friendly Ford were to customers wanting to purchase a new Ford F-150.

The Ford F-150 — the top-selling truck in the country for the past 41 years — amassed sales of 896,764 of the model in 2017. More than 26 million F-150s have been sold since 1977 and, in fact, an F-Series truck was sold every 39 seconds in 2016.

The F-150 has led the way at Friendly Ford, which opened in 1970. It has been utilized in a variety of fields, ranging from construction to inclement weather conditions, pulling boats and trailers and any other need that requires power, strength and tenacity.

The F-150 gives confidence to drivers in a wide range of weather elements, including snow, high winds, dust and desert terrain. It shies away from nothing, whether it’s the snow and icy conditions of Duck Creek, Utah, or the heat of the Las Vegas summers when the pavements can easily reach temperatures of 150 degrees.

The F-150 has earned numerous awards in 2017, including Pickup Truck Best Buy (Kelly Blue Book Best Buy Awards); Best Full-Size Pickup (Car and Driver Best Awards); Best Full-Size Truck (U.S. News 2017 Best Cars for the Money Awards); Best Truck Brand (U.S. News 2017 Best Vehicle Awards); Best Truck of the Year (Autobytel.com 2017 Buyer’s Choice Awards); and Most Wanted Large Truck (2017 Edmonds Most Wanted Awards).

The F-150 continued to draw acclaim for 2018 when it was named 2018 Motor Trend Truck of the Year.

F-150 engines include the 2.7-liter Ecoboost; 3.3-liter TiVct V-6; 5.0-liter TiVct V-8; and the Raptor DOHC 24-valve high-output 3.5-liter Ecoboost; along with the availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission.

New additions to the F-150 include a chiseled grill, inverted power dome hood, redesigned head lamps and grill, tailgate spoiler design and a body that is 1.5 inches wider.

“You cannot beat the F-150,” said Davis, who was named dealership Sales Consultant of the Year for 2017. “It’s the best truck on the market in every category, including towing, torque and payload.”

Davis said 65 percent to 70 percent of his sales in 2017 was for the Ford F-150.