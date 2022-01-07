Towbin Auto Group partners for 4th annual toy drive

Towbin Auto Group teamed up with Iced Out Barber Shop during the holiday season to provide toys to children of Southern Nevada.

Towbin "elves" deliver toys and essentials items to help those less fortunate. (Towbin Auto Group)

The Towbin Auto Group, in partnership with Iced Out Barber Shop, teamed up during the holiday season for its 4th annual toy drive to provide toys to children of Southern Nevada.

“Even though pandemic is still going on, it can’t stop us,” said Iced Out Barber Shop owner Jackie Starr. “We could not let this holiday season go by without doing what we do every year. No kids should wake up on Christmas morning without a toy.”

Josh Towbin, owner and chairman of Towbin Auto Group, agreed.

“Every kid not only gets a bag full of toys but also the essentials they need to live every day,” he said. “We’re so happy to support children in Southern Nevada.”

On Dec. 20, the partnership helped donate multiple truckloads of toys along with key essentials including clothes, toiletries and more to Iced Out Barber Shop on North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Iced Barber Shop is a full-service barbershop offering the latest haircut styles with two area locations. Starr strives to reach her goal to give back to kids in the community in a variety of ways.

“We’re so proud to do this toy drive for the fourth straight year,” she said, “and we are looking forward to helping again in 2022.”

Towbin said he appreciates the partnership, too. “Teaming with Jackie and Iced Out Barber Shop is great,” he said.