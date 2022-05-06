79°F
Towbin Auto hosting Saturday pet adoption event

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
May 6, 2022 - 8:00 am
 
A pet adoption event is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa ...
A pet adoption event is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa Romeo. Dogs and cats will be available for adoption from Nevada SPCA. (Towbin)

Towbin Kia and Towbin Alfa Romeo are partnering with Nevada SPCA for a special pet adoption event taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the dealerships, located in the Valley Automall.

Nevada SPCA has been saving the lives of Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets since 1982. The organization will be bringing more than a dozen animals, including dogs and cats, ready for adoption directly to the dealership showroom, located at the Valley Automall in Henderson.

Towbin Automotive Group, which owns and operates multiple dealerships in Southern Nevada, is providing this rare opportunity for residents to meet, play with and gain a new furry friend by covering all adoption costs and fees.

“We really enjoy giving back to the community and partnering with such a good cause,” said Towbin Auto Group President and Chairman Josh “Chop” Towbin. “It’s a good time for it. People could really use a good companion during these times, and these animals need good homes.”

