Dealer News

Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
January 28, 2023 - 8:00 am
 
Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including “Last Ca ...
Towbin Dodge in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including “Last Call" series models for Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger. (Towbin Dodge)

With a national move to electric vehicles, Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger.

As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials to give the American muscle car a proper send-off and celebration, General Manager Rennie Roopchand said.

“This is a great opportunity for buyers to get this commemorative ‘Last Call’ badge under the hood of every 2023 vehicle,” Roopchand said. “Dodge is having an extravagant year for both models (Challenger and Charger), and these special editions will celebrate them in style.”

“As we transition to an EV lineup, 2023 will be the last year of the American muscle V-8s,” General Sales Manager Abdul Hamed said. “This is the last chance to get these instant classics.”

Roopchand said Towbin Dodge is receiving the largest allocation of these special edition cars in Las Vegas. “Now is the time to reserve one,” he added.

Management said they expect to have six Special Edition Chargers:

Super Bee Scat Pack Widebody

Super Bee Scat Black Blue

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody F8 Green

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody White Knuckle

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody Sublime Green

King Daytona SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Go Mango

Management said they expect to have six Special Edition Challengers:

Shakedown Scat Pack Destroyer Gray

Shakedown Scat Pack Widebody Pitch Black

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody F8 Green

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody White Knuckle

Swinger Scat Pack Widebody Sublime Green

Black Ghost SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Pitch Black

