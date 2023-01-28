Towbin Dodge showcases muscle in ‘Last Call’ series
Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger. As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials
With a national move to electric vehicles, Dodge is phasing out the production of the current muscle models — Challenge and Charger.
As a result, Towbin Dodge in the Valley Automall is offering a bevy of “Last Call” specials to give the American muscle car a proper send-off and celebration, General Manager Rennie Roopchand said.
“This is a great opportunity for buyers to get this commemorative ‘Last Call’ badge under the hood of every 2023 vehicle,” Roopchand said. “Dodge is having an extravagant year for both models (Challenger and Charger), and these special editions will celebrate them in style.”
“As we transition to an EV lineup, 2023 will be the last year of the American muscle V-8s,” General Sales Manager Abdul Hamed said. “This is the last chance to get these instant classics.”
Roopchand said Towbin Dodge is receiving the largest allocation of these special edition cars in Las Vegas. “Now is the time to reserve one,” he added.
Management said they expect to have six Special Edition Chargers:
Super Bee Scat Pack Widebody
Super Bee Scat Black Blue
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody F8 Green
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody White Knuckle
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody Sublime Green
King Daytona SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Go Mango
Management said they expect to have six Special Edition Challengers:
Shakedown Scat Pack Destroyer Gray
Shakedown Scat Pack Widebody Pitch Black
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody F8 Green
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody White Knuckle
Swinger Scat Pack Widebody Sublime Green
Black Ghost SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Pitch Black
About the dealer
Towbin Auto Group operates multiple Nevada dealerships including Towbin Kia, Towbin Dodge Ram and Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat — all conveniently located in the Valley Automall. Customers can stop by the Dodge dealership at 275 Auto Mall Drive in Henderson or visit www.towbindodge.net.