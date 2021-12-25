41°F
Towbin Kia hosts EV6 ‘2022 Numerals’ tour

DEALER SPONSORED CONTENT
December 25, 2021 - 8:01 am
 
Towbin Kia hosted Kia America’s 2022 New Year's Eve Numerals tour as the digits made the cros ...
Towbin Kia hosted Kia America’s 2022 New Year's Eve Numerals tour as the digits made the cross-country trip to New York for Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve. (Mark Gerolaguin)

After a cross-country, 2,789-mile journey spanning 13 states and 26 promotional stops, Kia America presented the iconic 2022 New Year’s Eve Numerals to New York City for the Times Square ball drop on New Year’s Eve.

One of the tour’s first stops in early December — traveling from California to New York — was here in Southern Nevada at Towbin Kia in the Valley Automall.

“Kia America selected only a few dealerships in the nation, and we are proud that Towbin Kia was chosen as Nevada’s only Kia dealer to showcase these iconic New Year’s numerals,” said Chance Slingerland, general manager at Towbin Kia in Henderson.

Representatives familiar with the planned event said the numerals will be energized by an all-new, all-electric Kia EV6 to highlight the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle that can also act as a power source on wheels.

Towbin Kia capitalized on the tour stop by launching its own Electric Vehicle Education Center at its dealership.

“The electric vehicle revolution is happening here and now in Las Vegas,” said Tom Voltz, internet director at the dealership. “Towbin Kia has developed all the resources and tools you may need to make an educated and well-informed decision about EVs.”

Slingerland said the education center will benefit valley residents.

“There is an information overload about EVs out there,” he said, “and we have developed a simple, easy-to-understand education center to help customers in the buying process.”

Starting in the low $40,000-range, the EV6 features a futuristic design with some pop — as it goes 0 to 60 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds. Sitting up to five passengers, the crossover boasts a 10-year battery warranty and available dual-motor e-AWD for enhanced performance and capability. The EV6 has a targeted range up to 300 miles on a single charge.

Customers can stop by the dealership at 260 N. Gibson Road in Henderson’s Valley Automall or visit www.towbinkia.com for additional information. They can even research electric vehicles by using the EV Calculator to view the cost of ownership, calculate savings, browse the latest incentives, locate the valley’s 350+ charging stations and the option a home-charging station.

“There are plenty of great incentives including the federal tax credit of $7,500 and additional tax credits of up to $1,000 on residential charging equipment,” Voltz said.

Towbin Kia management expects the 2022 Kia EV6 at the dealership by early 2022 but is taking pre-orders now.

“The EV movement has started and, after careful review and research, it has become a viable and cost-effective choice for owning your next new vehicle,” Slingerland said. “Not only does it save you money, but it also helps reduce carbon emissions.”

Towbin Automotive Group operates multiple Nevada dealerships including Towbin Kia, Towbin Motorcars, Towbin Dodge and Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat.

