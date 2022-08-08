Towbin launches EV-only store at Valley Automall

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbin EV is a one-stop dealership dedicated to EVs. The store will be selling mostly pre-owned electric vehicles along with some brand-new vehicles.

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbin EV is a one-stop dealership dedicated to EVs. (Towbin Auto Group)

The EV revolution is here.

The Towbin Auto Group announced the grand opening of Southern Nevada’s first EV-only dealership called Towbin EV.

“Electric vehicles are the future,” said Towbin EV dealership owner Josh Towbin. “Every manufacturer has or is going to be building these EVs, and I want to be first in Southern Nevada to help customers get into these vehicles and have one location to choose from many brands.”

Located alongside Towbin Alfa Romeo/Fiat and Towbin Kia in Henderson’s Valley Automall, Towbin EV is a one-stop dealership dedicated to EVs. The store will be selling mostly pre-owned electric vehicles along with some brand-new vehicles. As well as all-electric vehicles, Towbin EV will sell gas-powered hybrids and plug-in hybrids in an effort to help serve the automotive industry’s sustainability trend.

Towbin EV also features a dedicated EV parts department.

“No matter the make of the vehicle, we can help,” Towbin said. “Our goal is to educate the community about EVs and answer any questions from at-home charging options to calculating savings and setting expectations.”

In addition, the dealership also offers EV extended warranties for all brands and includes multiple, on-site charging stations.

Inside the showroom, patrons can enjoy all the comforts from Towbin including a friendly, award-winning sales and customer service staff. Towbin said each team member is fully trained on EV products and the full benefits of owning an all-electric vehicle including special tax-savings incentives.

“You’ll also find massage chairs that are open for use by customers,” said Towbin, who has operated dealerships in the valley for more than three decades. “Because this is a new store that specializes in hybrids and electric vehicles, we are always looking to buy these vehicles from customers too

The launch includes a new website with everything about Towbin EV. Visit www.TowbinEV.com for more details.

“The website is the key source where you can view all the inventory, apply for financing, check out our EV calculator, contact our parts department and even set up a service appointment for your vehicle,” Towbin said.