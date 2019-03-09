Towbin Motorcars introduces Karma of Las Vegas

Karma Revero combines luxury high-tech with stunning design. (Karma Automotive)

Towbin Motorcars, located at 5550 W. Sahara Ave., has introduced Karma Automotive to its collection of luxury cars. Karma’s sleek, Southern California-made luxury-electric Revero is available now for the first time in Nevada.

Featuring a bold design and powered by dual electric motors combined with a gas-powered, extended-range electric generator, Revero stands alone as an electric vehicle that delivers a higher level of sustainability, while providing unparalleled luxury and technology.

“We have wanted an electric car brand for some time, and anytime we add a brand, it is a painstaking process, said Jesika Towbin-Mansour, managing partner of Towbin Motorcars. “We must consider the trust and reputation we have built with the community.

“With Karma and the Revero we found the right electric car brand to complement our showroom. The cars are built in California with a level of craftsmanship and materials that exceed any other product in the segment. We are thrilled to be the first and only dealer in Nevada.”

Towbin Motorcars is now among 17 Karma Automotive dealers, with a factory-owned store, in the United States, Canada and Chile to offer Revero, which is manufactured in Moreno Valley, California. Revero offers several sustainable features, including minimally-tanned leather, unlacquered paint and reclaimed wood trim.

Other standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, brakes from Italian company Brembo, 240-volt Level 2 AC and CCS DC charging capability, a rear-view camera, front and rear park assist, and an infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and navigation. Revero is priced from $131,400 to $139,500 with all options included.

The same commitment to detail and excellence is extended to Karma owners. Karma’s VVIP California Experience, during which Revero owners can participate in a three-day curated program, illustrates the automaker’s belief that ownership needs to be memorable and special and that becoming part of the brand includes connecting with the people that stand behind it.

“Towbin Motorcars is a best-in-class business partner who will help Karma provide the kind of personalized VVIP treatment discerning luxury customers demand and deserve,” said Joost de Vries, Karma vice president of global sales and customer experience. “The Towbin family has a rich history in the luxury automotive business, and we expect their expertise and commitment to owner experiences that are both personal and special will contribute to our continued growth in Las Vegas and the United States.”

More information about Karma Automotive and other luxury brands within the Towbin Motorcars portfolio is available on the website at www.towbinmotorcars.com or by calling 702-932-7100.