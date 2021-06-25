Towbin sells $1M worth of cars to Floyd Mayweather and team

Josh “Chop” Towbin, the owner of Towbin Auto Group, recently sold over $1 million worth of vehicles to Floyd Mayweather and those within his inner circle.

Floyd Mayweather poses with Josh “Chop” Towbin, the owner of Towbin Auto Group. The dealership sold over $1 million worth of vehicles to Mayweather and those within his inner circle. (Towbin)

Josh “Chop” Towbin, the owner of Towbin Auto Group, recently sold over $1 million worth of vehicles to Floyd Mayweather and those within his inner circle.

In the week leading up to his fight with Logan Paul in Miami, Mayweather bought nine cars:

Three 2021 Dodge Challengers.

Two 2021 Dodge Chargers.

One 2021 Dodge Journey.

One 2021 Maybach.

One 2021 Mercedes-Benz S560.

One 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Mayweather has been a loyal customer of Towbin throughout the years. Josh Towbin said Mayweather has bought 157 vehicles from Towbin Auto Group, including 29 different Rolls-Royce vehicles.

When asked about doing business with Mayweather and those within TMT (The Money Team), he said, “I know when the champ calls, I need to take that call no matter what I’m doing. He’s been so good to our company, and he deserves the best from myself and my team at Towbin Auto Group.”