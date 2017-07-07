Toyota’s new model 86 is well-received at Findlay dealership

The Toyota 86 is playing a role in the incredible success of Findlay Toyota, which averaged more than 700 vehicle sales a month in both May and June.

Findlay Toyota Findlay Toyota sales consultant Ken Kemp is seen with the popular 2017 Toyota 86 sports coupe in the Valley Automall.

The two-door sports car is available with automatic or manual transmission and brings 200 to 205 horsepower. The vehicle is notably powered by a Subaru Boxer engine and has a lightweight body. It’s the result of a team effort from Toyota and Subaru.

The Toyota 86’s unique body style, chassis and engine combine to deliver an agile, balanced performance rarely seen in a contemporary sports car. It also is highlighted by crisp handling, a low center of gravity and rear-wheel drive with a brilliantly engineered suspension and steering system to create a sports car with intuitive steering.

Dealership sales consultant Ken Kemp said the 2017 Toyota 86 has proven very successful at the dealership.

“It’s an affordable two-door sports car with excellent handling,” said Kemp of the lightweight rocket. “It also has superior gas mileage. The ’17 Toyota 86 with automatic transmission gets an EPA estimated 24 mpg city, 32 mpg on the highway.

Kemp said the Toyota 86 handles marvelously on windy roads where its strengths are most notably on display.

“Everyone loves this car,” he said. “Indeed, it’s yet another example of Toyota quality and expertise.”

Kemp said the interior of the Toyota 86 has been a key element to the vehicle’s success. It’s well done with all the latest tech that consumers have come to expect.

“It has a very impressive sports car cockpit,” he explained, “and it is designed to suit the art of skilled performance driving. In addition, it has six air bags and an excellent audio system.”

Toyota’s new 86 has the heart of an athlete and includes a 2.0-liter direct overhead cam, 16-valve four-cylinder engine with variable valve timing and dual exhaust.