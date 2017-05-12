Transit Connect very popular at Friendly Ford

Friendly Ford Friendly Ford sales consultant Larry Davis says the truck market is very strong and includes the 2017 Ford Connect passenger wagon and cargo van.

It’s not difficult to generate excitement at Friendly Ford. All anyone needs to do is ask about the benefits of the 2017 Transit Connect passenger wagon and cargo van.

“This is the most versatile van on the market,” said new truck manager Matt Cavaness. “Tie in the fact that they’re also highly acclaimed for versatility and safety, and they offer a multitude of configurations.”

Added dealership general sales manager Steve Crevling, “They’re unbelievable, and that’s evidenced by the fact that the fact that people use them for hauling, for camping, businesses such as florists or construction workers.

“It’s truly amazing and can also be utilized for soccer moms who are traveling to youth athletic events.”

Needless to say, Ford did its homework with the 2017 Transit Connect Passenger wagon and cargo van. The vehicle is flexible and boasts excellent cargo space.

In the short-wheel-base version, 77.1 cubic feet of cargo space is available with the second-row seats folded forward. In long-wheel-base models, second- and third-row seats fold down to create a flat load floor that offers 104.2 cubic feet of cargo space.

Throw in the dual sliding doors plus a choice of a rear tailgate or 180-degree, swing-out rear cargo doors, and loading and unloading is easy.

Longtime dealership sales consultant Larry Davis specializes in trucks and said, “The versatility of this van is unbelievable. “Ford worked very hard to make this a big success, and the availability of seating up to seven is proof of that.”

It’s the truck market that has things buzzing at Friendly Ford, and that’s due in part to the fact that Ford literally owns the truck market.

“That’s true,” Davis said. “From vans to Super Duty models and the Raptor, Ford has the market covered. The business that utilizes the truck market is on fire right now.”

The standard power plant in the passenger wagon is a 2.5-liter i-VCT I-4 engine with a six-speed Select-Shift automatic transmission. Delivering 169 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque, the Transit Connect provides a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds while getting an EPA-estimated rating of 27 miles to the gallon on the highway.

The vehicle is also available with Sync 3 voice-activated communications and a five-year complimentary trial subscription to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link services. Global Positioning System technology is combined with available 3-D mapping and provides voice-guided turn-by-turn directions, along with detailed traffic information, plus current and forecasted weather and fuel station locations and prices.