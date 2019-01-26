Two new heavy-duty Rams unveiled at Chapman

On Jan. 14, Fiat Chrysler unveiled the two latest heavy-duty Ram models, the 2500 and 3500, at the Detroit Auto Show. Built to not only dominate the heavy-duty market but steamroll over any challenge on the road, the Ram 2500 and 3500 are expected to arrive at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram showrooms this spring.

The 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 arrive at Chapman dealerships this spring. (Ram)

On Jan. 14, Fiat Chrysler unveiled the two latest heavy-duty Ram models, the 2500 and 3500, at the Detroit Auto Show. Built to not only dominate the heavy-duty market but steamroll over any challenge on the road, the Ram 2500 and 3500 are expected to arrive at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram showrooms this spring.

Last year’s Ram 3500 earned the Highest Resale Value Award in the industry from JD Power, and the revamped 2019 model is looking to win the award for a second year in a row due to the improved capabilities, technological advancements and new luxurious interior additions.

Thanks to the available 6.7-liter turbodiesel inline-six engine pumping out an unprecedented 1,000 pound-feet of torque, owners can now tow up to 35,100-pounds — giving it best-in-class diesel towing.

“Ram is definitely setting a high standard for 2019, being the first heavy-duty truck to offer more than 1,000 pound-feet of torque,” said Don Hamrick, general manager of Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram. “The Ram 3500 not only improved its capabilities, but inside the cabin, you’ll feel like you’re riding in first class and we’re excited to see the improvements first-hand.”

Comfort and technology took high priority in the new heavy-duty models. The interior cabin includes more than 43-inches of legroom, an available 12-inch display, which is the largest screen offered on a heavy-duty truck on the market, and award-winning leather seating available in the Limited and Laramie Longhorn models.

Behind the wheel, drivers will have full control and peace of mind while driving with the help of the active noise cancellation and acoustic glass, 360-degree Surround View Camera and available forward collision warning with active braking.