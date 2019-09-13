Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO

American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take a Jeep or Ram truck and improve its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories.

Chapman Chrysler Jeep is Nevada’s only authorized American Expedition Vehicles dealership. (American Expedition Vehicles)

With Storm Area 51 plans quickly approaching, alien enthusiasts are getting ready to raid the facility in search for extraterrestrial life. However, before the excitement Sept. 20, it’ll pay to be prepared, and what better way than to have an American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

AEV is known for taking your Jeep or Ram truck and improving its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories. From suspension lifts to bumpers to interior enhancements, AEV has everything you would need to take your vehicle to the next level and give it the rugged appearance it deserves.

“As Nevada’s only AEV authorized dealer, Chapman is proud to offer these exclusive vehicle add-ons to our customers,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Regardless of whether you’re going alien hunting or not, our off-road vehicles are certified to traverse through even the most difficult terrain.”

Chapman currently has a handful of AEV vehicles in stock including the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the 2018 Ram AEV Big Horn. The Wrangler comes equipped with a heat-reduction hood, a premium front bumper with a Warn 9.5cti winch, a dual-sport suspension system and much more. The upgraded Ram 2500 comes with a 6.7-liter Cummins Diesel Turbo I6 engine and every AEV Prospector equipment upgrade.

AEV custom off-road packages and performance parts are now available exclusively at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.