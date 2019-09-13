96°F
Dealer News

Upgrade to AEV to track down a UFO

September 13, 2019
September 13, 2019 - 1:57 pm
 

With Storm Area 51 plans quickly approaching, alien enthusiasts are getting ready to raid the facility in search for extraterrestrial life. However, before the excitement Sept. 20, it’ll pay to be prepared, and what better way than to have an American Expedition Vehicle, available at Chapman Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

AEV is known for taking your Jeep or Ram truck and improving its off-road capabilities with top-of-the-line, high-quality vehicle parts and accessories. From suspension lifts to bumpers to interior enhancements, AEV has everything you would need to take your vehicle to the next level and give it the rugged appearance it deserves.

“As Nevada’s only AEV authorized dealer, Chapman is proud to offer these exclusive vehicle add-ons to our customers,” said Don Hamrick, president of Nevada operations at Chapman Automotive Group. “Regardless of whether you’re going alien hunting or not, our off-road vehicles are certified to traverse through even the most difficult terrain.”

Chapman currently has a handful of AEV vehicles in stock including the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and the 2018 Ram AEV Big Horn. The Wrangler comes equipped with a heat-reduction hood, a premium front bumper with a Warn 9.5cti winch, a dual-sport suspension system and much more. The upgraded Ram 2500 comes with a 6.7-liter Cummins Diesel Turbo I6 engine and every AEV Prospector equipment upgrade.

AEV custom off-road packages and performance parts are now available exclusively at Chapman Chrysler Jeep.

Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Discovery Children’s Museum Eco-City Exhibit Subaru Car Care ...
Subaru of Las Vegas boosts Subaru Loves Learning
Subaru of Las Vegas unveiled the Subaru Car Care Center at the Discovery Children’s Museum. The new exhibit is part of the Eco-City area along with kid-size grocery store and juice bar.

Veteran sales manager John Williams is seen with the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition at Findlay Acur ...
Findlay Acura introduces hand-crafted 2020 TLX PMC
Acura is touting the 2020 TLX PMC with a 3.5-liter V-6 producing 290 horsepower and the Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive. It is handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

Findlay Volkswagen General Manager Melisa Eichbauer’s efforts are evidenced by her being name ...
Findlay VW Henderson GM earns designation on 40 Under 40
Melisa Eichbauer, general manager of Findlay Volkswagen, recently earned a place on the prestigious “40 Under40” list that is published annually by Automotive News.

Ramtrucks.com The award-winning 2019 Ram 1500 is available at all Chapman Automotive dealership ...
Test drive 2019 Truck of the Year at Chapman
The 2019 Ram 1500 was named Motor Trend’s 2019 Truck of the Year and Edmunds Editor’s Choice for the large trucks division.

Findlay Mazda technician Tony Tinnell can’t imagine working anywhere else. (Findlay)
Findlay Mazda technician loves his job
With the immense changes in the mechanical end of the car business, technicians have their work cut out for them trying to keep up with all the technological advancements. Tony Tinnell has been in the car business 13 years and is certified in Kia, Ford and Mazda lines. He currently works for Findlay Mazda.

The highly capable 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is the perfect family vehicle. (Chrysler)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid completely reinvents minivan
The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, America’s first-ever hybrid minivan, checks those weekly gas station trips off the to-do list. Powered by an electric motor, the vehicle can be driven 520 miles before the next trip to the gas pump.

Hyundai of Las Vegas executive Eddie Matias is seen with the 2020 Hyundai Palisade sport utilit ...
Hyundai of Las Vegas moves into new building
Hyundai of Las Vegas expanded its operations on West Sahara Avenue with into a new state-of-the-art building just west of its previous location.

From left, certified sales and leasing consultant Tyron Shigemoto, General Manager Ryon Walters ...
Lexus of Henderson sponsor back-to-school supplies drive
Lexus of Henderson is reaching out to the Southern Nevada community to donate a variety of school supplies needed by the Clark County School District. Supplies can be dropped off in two boxes in the television lounge areas at the dealership located in the Valley Automall.