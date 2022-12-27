Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson, during which time it donated a collective $35,000 to these charities.

On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderson Chevrolet, and to his right Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, along with representatives from all 14 charities. (Valley Automall)

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson. During the event, Valley Automall donated a collective $35,000 to these charities to make a difference for their organizations during the holiday season.

This year’s 14 charities were the YMCA, Injured Police Officers Fund, American Red Cross in Southern Nevada, The Shade Tree, Share Village Las Vegas, Nevada Veterans Assistance League, Safe House, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Youth Charities of Southern Nevada.

The Valley Automall started this event in 2014. It was initially the 12 Days of Christmas, but due to the increasing interest and need, Valley Automall executives decided to add two more days — and two more charities.

Members of Valley Automall have expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the important work these organizations accomplish. They consider it a privilege and honor to give back to the community.

Tyler Corder, CFO of the Findlay Automotive Group, said, “The Valley Automall is proud to continue our tradition of giving to local charities during the holidays. We’ve been part of this community for nearly 30 years, and this is one way of saying thank you to the community for supporting our businesses. Each of the 14 nonprofits receiving donations do great things to help make this a better place to live. It’s our honor to be able to support the great work being done by these charities.”

Chelsea Stuenkel, president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, expressed her gratitude for being included as one of the 14 charities to receive a $2,500 check.

“We are here to reduce the financial burden of families of police officers who have been injured or died in the line of duty,” she said. “Those families suffer tremendously, and we are here to help them. We have had an ongoing relationship with the Valley Automall dealers for years and years It’s amazing to us to come here at the end of the year and receive such a generous donation to help our organization.”

Throughout the years, Valley Automall has worked with charities like Hopelink of Southern Nevada, which helps people below the poverty line transform their lives.

CEO Stacey Lockhart spoke about her appreciation for the recent donation. “When someone comes, and we don’t have designated funds, we don’t have to turn them away,” she said. “We can help them, especially at this time of year. That’s thanks to the Valley Automall dealers.”