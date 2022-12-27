66°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
nye
jeff_german
Dealer News

Valley Automall celebrates 14 Days of Christmas

DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT
December 27, 2022 - 12:11 pm
 
On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderso ...
On the left kneeling are Valley Automall board members Greg Heinrich, dealer principal Henderson Chevrolet, and to his right Tyler Corder, CFO of Findlay Automotive, along with representatives from all 14 charities. (Valley Automall)

The Valley Automall recently hosted various Southern Nevada charities at its 14 Days of Christmas at Findlay Honda Henderson. During the event, Valley Automall donated a collective $35,000 to these charities to make a difference for their organizations during the holiday season.

This year’s 14 charities were the YMCA, Injured Police Officers Fund, American Red Cross in Southern Nevada, The Shade Tree, Share Village Las Vegas, Nevada Veterans Assistance League, Safe House, Hopelink of Southern Nevada, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation, Emergency Aid of Boulder City and Youth Charities of Southern Nevada.

The Valley Automall started this event in 2014. It was initially the 12 Days of Christmas, but due to the increasing interest and need, Valley Automall executives decided to add two more days — and two more charities.

Members of Valley Automall have expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the important work these organizations accomplish. They consider it a privilege and honor to give back to the community.

Tyler Corder, CFO of the Findlay Automotive Group, said, “The Valley Automall is proud to continue our tradition of giving to local charities during the holidays. We’ve been part of this community for nearly 30 years, and this is one way of saying thank you to the community for supporting our businesses. Each of the 14 nonprofits receiving donations do great things to help make this a better place to live. It’s our honor to be able to support the great work being done by these charities.”

Chelsea Stuenkel, president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, expressed her gratitude for being included as one of the 14 charities to receive a $2,500 check.

“We are here to reduce the financial burden of families of police officers who have been injured or died in the line of duty,” she said. “Those families suffer tremendously, and we are here to help them. We have had an ongoing relationship with the Valley Automall dealers for years and years It’s amazing to us to come here at the end of the year and receive such a generous donation to help our organization.”

Throughout the years, Valley Automall has worked with charities like Hopelink of Southern Nevada, which helps people below the poverty line transform their lives.

CEO Stacey Lockhart spoke about her appreciation for the recent donation. “When someone comes, and we don’t have designated funds, we don’t have to turn them away,” she said. “We can help them, especially at this time of year. That’s thanks to the Valley Automall dealers.”

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2 jackpots worth $503K hit at same Strip casino
2
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
McDaniels to consider benching underperforming Carr
3
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
Elaine Wynn: Mirage was ‘a wonderful experiment’
4
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
Southwest’s cancellations create chaos in Las Vegas, across US
5
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
A trio of major road projects set to halt traffic in 2023
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Towbin Kia in the Valley AutoMall showcases a variety of vehicle options including the 2023 Kia ...
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

With inflation and gasoline prices tightening budgets around the Las Vegas Valley, Towbin Kia of Henderson might have the perfect holiday solution heading into the new year — the 2023 Kia Soul.

Centennial Subaru General Manager Ryon Walters, from left, Principal Juanita Booker Fraiser, Le ...
Centennial Subaru donates $1K to elementary school
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru recently donated $1,000 to Dean La Mar Allen Elementary School in appreciation for being welcomed to the northwest community by fourth- and fifth-grade students.

Getty Images
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Lexus of Las Vegas, Lexus of Henderson and Centennial Subaru are conducting a toy drive to benefit the Southern Nevada nonprofit organization Families for Effective Autism Treatment.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas customers participate in October's Wheels event. (Jaguar Land Rover ...
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Twice a year, Land Rover Las Vegas hosts its Wheels event to guide customers through the numerous features and capabilities of their respective Land Rovers.

The service area at Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is ready for receiving vehicles. (Las Vegas Cen ...
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Las Vegas Centennial Subaru is nearing the end of its construction phase and is in the process of getting the new dealership presentable to the public.

Tyler Corder, left, CFO of Findlay Automotive, and Stephanie Bernas, right, marketing director ...
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

Findlay Automotive Group has partnered with After-School All-Stars Las Vegas to provide free, comprehensive after-school programs that keep children safe and help them find meaningful achievements in both school and life.

Former Vegas Golden Knight defenseman Ryan Reaves (third adult from left), Gaudin Ford executiv ...
Gaudin Ford funds refurbishment of Boys & Girls Club game room
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

The region’s oldest Boys & Girls Club recently unveiled its newly refurbished game room. The refurbishment project was possible through a $35,000 donation from Gaudin Ford.

CardinaleWay Acura or CardinaleWay Mazda on West Sahara Avene are encouraging donations to be d ...
CardinaleWay accepting donations to help homeless
DEALER PROVIDED CONTENT

CardinaleWay is partnering with Catholic Charities to help the homeless with a donation drive for warm clothing and non-perishable food.

More stories for you
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
Lexus, Centennial Subaru hold toy drive for autism families
CardinaleWay takes donations to help Toys for Tots
CardinaleWay takes donations to help Toys for Tots
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
Findlay partners with After-School All-Stars to help at-risk youth
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
Las Vegas Centennial Subaru on final approach to open
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas holds Wheels event
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort
Kia Soul leads with value, comfort