3D printing company growing in Nevada, adds to manufacturing base

Inside the Pictographics print shop, a set of realistic miniature figures are displayed on a table. They only stand a few inches tall, but the 3D-printed portraits are extraordinarily detailed, from the print on their clothes to the shading on their hands.

Craig Miller plans to make Pictographics the world’s premier 3D print company.

Known for digitally dying textiles, the Las Vegas company is planning to expand into the manufacturing industry. It currently has four machines and plans to own 15 to 30 within the next two years.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved about $1.1 million in tax abatements for Pictographics on Thursday. The company plans to make a capital investment of $17.7 million.

Miller said the printers allow the company to produce different molds, jigs and fixtures for a variety of manufacturing industries.

“There isn’t a single manufacturing industry that will not need our services,” he said.

Pictographics plans to make finished parts such as brake levers for cars.

With about 5 to 10 percent of his clients based in Nevada, Miller said his company would be able to bring more money into the state.

“There’s a lot of out-of-state and out-of-country money funneling into Las Vegas that’s providing jobs for local workers,” he said.

‘Growth on steroids’

The success with 3D printing is forcing Pictographics to increase its staff. Miller said it is getting offers for more business opportunities than it can accept.

Pictograph intends to hire 27 employees over the next year at an average hourly wage of $27.35.

The abatements will also allow the company to buy more equipment.

“It’s like growth on steroids. It’s the help you need to make things go faster and easier,” Miller said. “It’s nice to know the state’s on your side.”

Jared Smith, chief operating officer of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, said the expansion of high-tech companies like Pictographics proves Southern Nevada supports manufacturing.

“Our hope is to continue to grow Nevada’s manufacturing base along with attracting other companies inside that supply chain,” Smith said. “We believe in growing our economy by playing to our strengths, and we know we have a story to tell in manufacturing.”

The GOED approved about $13.7 million in tax abatements for existing, expanding and new Nevada companies in return for more than $151.6 million in new tax revenue. These companies include:

Axion Corporation

Approved tax abatements: $2,961,819

Axion, a provider of satellite-based entertainment service, plans to move its corporate headquarters to Reno and begin operations by November. The company intends to hire 205 employees by the end of its second year of operations at an average hourly wage of $40.60, and it will hire 511 employees by the end of its fifth year of operations.

Caremark LLC

Approved tax abatements: $727,335

Caremark, a subsidiary of CVS Health, is considering adding a prescription management service center in Las Vegas. It would hire 102 employees over the first 24 months of operations at an average hourly wage of $25.73.

Fortress Innovations LLC

Approved tax abatements: $548,913

Fortress Innovations, a manufacturing and real estate development company, is looking to establish operations in Mesquite. The company anticipates a 315,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, six to 10 demo homes and additional storage space. It plans to hire 30 employees within its first year of operations, paying them an average hourly wage of $25.18.

Fulcrum Sierra Biofuels LLC

Approved tax abatements: $1,909,038

Fulcrum Sierra is planning to expand its feedstock processing facility in Storey County, adding a 29,000-square-foot building to accommodate new equipment. The company plans to add 13 positions at an average hourly rate of $22.04.

KRS Global Biotechnology Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $2,750,636

A custom pharmaceutical company, KRS Global is considering building a licensed pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Nevada. It plans to hire 50 employees over its first year of operations at an average hourly wage of $25.

Polaris Industries Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $1,051,521

Polaris, a power sports vehicle manufacturer, is considering opening a 500,000-square-foot distribution center in Fernley, which would be operational in the second quarter of 2019. The company intends to hire 64 employees at an average hourly wage of $21.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $277,390

Ritchie Bros. is planning to expand operations in Southern Nevada by hiring 25 employees over the next year and establishing a 169,080-square-foot distribution warehouse facility. The employees would make an average hourly wage of $22.94.

Sephora USA Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $3,128,708

Sephora is considering opening a 715,000-square-foot regional distribution center in the Las Vegas Valley. The cosmetic company would hire 60 employees within its first year of operations. It aims to hire Nevada residents, including qualified veterans and disabled people, and would pay an average hourly wage of $24.05.

3PEA International Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $157,530

3PEA, a prepaid card program provider, is seeking to move to a 21,000-square-foot facility in Southern Nevada. The company plans to hire 35 employees over the next year at an average hourly wage of $40.20.

Alpha Guardian

Approved tax abatements: $67,991

Residential safe, security and storage company Alpha Guardian is planning to expand its Las Vegas operations with a new 100,000-square-foot space. It plans to hire 35 employees over the first year at an average hourly wage of $26.92.

Cannae Holdings Inc.

Approved tax abatements: $177,195

Investment company Cannae is considering buying a headquarters operations adjacent to its Las Vegas facility, which would be ready late 2018 or early 2019. It plans to hire 50 employees within the first year at an average hourly wage of $36.90.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.